NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Since summer is in full swing, we are showing you how to make a salad that captures the fruity light sweet flavors of the season.

It’s a berry-mixed green salad. And what’s a summer BBQ without a cocktail?

We will also be showing you how to make berry-infused vodka. The pair is sure to wow your guest at your next outdoor get-together.

Berry Infused Vodka Cocktail

Ingredients:

Strawberries

Blueberries

A bottle of Prosecco

A bottle of your favorite vodka

Instructions:

In a mason jar add a small handful of blueberries and a small handful of strawberries. Muddle the berries together in the bottle of the jar. Then fill the entire mason jar all the way up to the top with the rest of the strawberries and blueberries. Then cover all the berries with the vodka. Seal the mason jar, shake to start the infusion of the flavors, then set it in the fridge for at least 3 hours, but the longer the better and more flavorful. Once it’s fully infused, start making your cocktail by adding ice to a glass, about two ounces of the berry vodka, and top it off with the prosecco.

Berry Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

Mixed greens

3 TBSP of olive oil,

2 TBSP of balsamic vinegar

2 TBSP of honey

1 TBSP of fruit preserves

Splash of lemon juice

Instructions:

Start with the dressing whisking together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, fruit preserves, and lemon juice. Chop all your mixed greens up roughly, quarter the strawberries, and shred or crumble the goat cheese. Mixed greens go into the bowl first, on top of the dressing. Then add the strawberries, blueberries next, and goat cheese. Toss and serve with the berry cocktail.

For the entire month of June, Kyara is showing you how to make the most delicious boat snacks for your lake weekends. If you have a recipe you always make for the lake and you want to share it or have it featured on Cooking with KX, send over the recipe to Kyara at: kbrown@kxnet.com