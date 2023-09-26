NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With days starting to get a little chillier, it’s just about time to pull out the crock pots and Dutch ovens.

So, in this week’s Cooking with KX, we are cooking up something that will complement all of next month’s soup recipes.

This cheesy, garlic, pull-apart butter sourdough is a soup lover’s dream and definitely a crowd favorite.

It goes with any soup, or crock pot recipe, or makes for an amazing appetizer.

Cheesy Garlic Pull-Apart Buttered Sourdough

Ingredients:

4 heads of garlic

Olive oil

1 cup of butter

1/4th cup of parsley, chopped

1 TBSP of oregano

Salt & pepper

8 mozzarella string cheese sticks

1 loaf of sourdough bread

Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Chop the tops off of 4 heads of garlic. On a baking sheet, lay a piece of tin foil down and set the heads of garlic in the center. Drizzle a good amount of olive oil on top of them, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Put the tops of the heads of garlic back on them and fold the tin foil into a ball around the heads of garlic. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes and let it cool for about 25 minutes. The garlic should be soft and fragrant. In a bowl, squeeze the garlic out of the heads. Once the garlic cloves are in the bowl, add one cup of soft butter, a fourth cup of chopped parsley, a tablespoon of oregano, and a teaspoon of salt and pepper. Mix together to form a paste and make sure to mash the garlic cloves well. Set the mixture aside and set an entire uncut loaf of sourdough bread out. With a serrated bread knife cut the sourdough into 1-inch cubes, but don’t cut all the way through. Cut eight mozzarella string cheese sticks into thirds. Stuff the bread with the cheese sticks at every cut. Make sure to push the cheese down as far as it will go. Then pour the garlic butter mixture over the top of the sourdough and spread all over the top so the butter can seep into the cracks. Pop it into the oven for 25 minutes until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown. Let it cool for 10 minutes and sprinkle some parmesan cheese on top. Serve warm with soup, dinners, or as an appetizer.