NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Thursday is National Waffle Day!

Waffles are great for breakfast and sometimes even dinner.

For this week’s Cooking with KX, we have a recipe for both, with the help of Slim Chickens in Minot!

SLIM CHICKENS CHICKEN AND WAFFLE TIPS

Slim Chickens is famous for their Chicken and Waffles. But the cooks say it’s not always about an extravagant recipe. It’s about the execution of simple ingredients.

They say their batter is super simple. It’s a mixture of eggs, butter, flour, sugar, and water.

Then cook the waffle for 3 minutes. No more, no less. This makes the waffle fluffy and crispy.

After three minutes, they top the waffle with their secret recipe crispy, chicken tenders, along with a large scoop of butter and maple syrup.

The restaurant in Minot is hoping to make 400 waffles for National Waffle Day (8/24) and have a special for the holiday. For $5.99, you can get their Chicken and Waffle dish and a drink.

Biscuit Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 can of pre-made biscuits

eggs

cheddar cheese

ham

waffle maker

Instructions:

Preheat and grease the waffle maker. Set two biscuits side by side in your waffle maker. Crack one egg on one corner of the waffle maker and set three pieces of ham on the other corner. Close the waffle maker, press down hard, and let everything cook for 2.5 to 3 minutes. Then open the waffle maker back up, sprinkle some cheese on top of the egg and ham, and let that cook for another 30 seconds until the cheese is melted.

Happy National Waffle Day!