Only a few more days until Christmas!

This week may be a little hectic with everyone shopping for gifts and holiday food items, but this cooking with KX will take Christmas morning breakfast off your plate!

Note from the cook: Hi everyone welcome back to Cooking with KX: Spirits and Sweets. This week I’m making a Christmas morning breakfast with of course a mimosa. When it comes to Christmas morning, I prefer some sort of casserole that I can put together Christmas Eve because Christmas morning is busy enough and it should just be all fun, no hassle. All I have to do is throw the casserole in the oven when we get up in the morning. So In the spirit of being quick and easy, let’s jump right into this sweet and savory breakfast casserole!

Maple Sausage French Toast Casserole

Ingredients:

1 LB of Breakfast Sausage

1 Large Loaf of Bakery Bread

2 C of Milk

1 C of Half and Half

8 Eggs

1/2 TSP of Salt

3 TBSP of Brown Sugar

6 TBSP of Maple Syrup

1/2 TSP of Cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and start cooking your breakfast sausage all the way through. Once it’s cooked, drain it and set it aside. In a large mixing bowl, grab your bread and tear it into small pieces. I’m using a cinnamon brioche loaf. With this recipe, I find a dense thick loaf of bread always tastes the best but you can really use any type of bread you want. Once the entire loaf is torn into small pieces, set that aside and in a separate bowl mix 8 eggs, 2 cups of milk, 1 cup of half and half, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and whisk all together. Pour that egg mixture over the bread and toss until the bread is completely saturated. Grease a 13×9 glass baking dish and pour half of the bread-egg mixture into the baking dish and evenly spread it across the bottom. Then evenly distribute all of the sausages on top of that. Then pour the rest of the bread egg mixture on top of that. Pour the remaining 4 tablespoons of maple syrup over the top and the remaining 2 tablespoons of brown sugar on top. You can cover this with plastic wrap and stick it in the fridge overnight. Whenever you’re ready, pop it in the oven for one hour. Cut into squares and serve with your mimosa!

This casserole will serve up to 12 people and it is great to reheat as well.

Merry Christmas everyone!!!