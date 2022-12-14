The saying is sugar and spice and everything nice, right?

Well, that’s exactly the theme of this week’s Cooking with KX, Spirits and Sweets edition.

We have Cinnamon and Sugar Cupcakes, and a Cinnamon and Sugar Bulldog recipe to keep you warm through the storm.

Cinnamon and Sugar Cupcakes:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 C flour

1 C sugar

2 TBSP vegetable oil

3/4 C milk

1 1/2 TSP vanilla extract

1/2 TSP salt

1 sick and 6 TBSP butter

1 1/2 baking powder

1 1/2 TSP cinnamon

5 C powdered sugar

2 eggs

Half a block of cream cheese

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a cupcake pan with cupcake liners. In a mixing bowl, combine 1 and 1/2 cups of flour, 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon, 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Mix that together and set it aside. In a different bowl, add 6 tablespoons of butter (room temperature), 1 cup of sugar, 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract, and 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Whip that together for three to four minutes. Add the two eggs (one at a time) and continue to whip until completely combined. Add half of the dry mixture into the creamed mixture and fold until mostly combined. Add 3/4 cup of milk and mix well. Then fold in the rest of the dry mixture until everything is fully incorporated in a batter. Add the batter to the muffin tins and place them in the oven for 16 – 18 minutes. Once the cupcakes are completely cooked through, it’s crucial to let them cook for at least 15 minutes.

While the cupcakes cook, make the frosting.

Add 1 stick of butter, 5 cups of powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons of cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, half a block of cream cheese, and 2 tablespoons of milk. Whip that all together for a long time until the frosting is thick and creamy. Frost the cupcakes with your homemade frosting, then dust the tops of them with a cinnamon and sugar mixture.

Cinnamon and Sugar Cocktail:

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Vodka

2 ounces of Kaluha

2 ounces fo Coke

1/4 C honey

1/2 TSP vanilla extract

2 cinnamon sticks

Instructions:

For the homemade syrup:

Boil 1/2 cup of water, 1/4 cup of honey, and 2 cinnamon sticks together for five minutes. Remove the mixture from heat and immediately add 1/2 teaspoon of vanillla extracr and whisk together. Set that aside and start assembling the cocktail.

For the drink:

in a glass, add ice, 2 ounces of vodka, 2 ounces of Kaluha, an ounce and a half of the homemade cinnamon syrup, and 2 ounces of Coke. Shake this all together. This is optional: dip the top of the glass in some chocolate sauce and then into the exyra cinnamon and sugar mixture from the cupcakes. Add the drink mixture back into the glass, then topp if off with some heavy cream.

And there you have a cinnamon and sugar bulldog.

Together we have a very festive Spirit and Sweet.