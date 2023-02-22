These Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits are better than the real thing!

Warm, buttery, and ready in 20 minutes, we are saving you a trip to Red Lobster with this recipe!

Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 C flour

1 1/3 C cheddar cheese

1 TBSP baking powder

1 TSP garlic powder

1/2 TSP salt

2 TBSP parsley

1 egg

1/3 C butter

3/4 C milk

Instructions: