These Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits are better than the real thing!
Warm, buttery, and ready in 20 minutes, we are saving you a trip to Red Lobster with this recipe!
Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits
Ingredients:
- 2 C flour
- 1 1/3 C cheddar cheese
- 1 TBSP baking powder
- 1 TSP garlic powder
- 1/2 TSP salt
- 2 TBSP parsley
- 1 egg
- 1/3 C butter
- 3/4 C milk
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set it aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl add, flour, cheddar cheese, baking powder, garlic powder, salt, and parsley. Mix until fully combined, and set that aside.
- Add the egg, butter, and milk to a small mixing bowl. Whisk until the mixture is creamy and fully mixed through.
- Add the liquid mixture to the dry mixture and start mixing throughout. I use my hands to really get in there and mix everything together. You want the dough to be slightly sticky but able to easily form into a biscuit shape.
- Grab a handful of the dough and roughly roll it together. Place on the parchment paper lined baking sheet. The batch should make 12 biscuits.
- Bake for 13 minutes.
- While those cook, make the butter glaze. Whisk 3 TBSP of melted butter, and a dash of garlic salt and parsley in a small bowl.
- Once your timer goes off, pull the biscuits out and brush each one with the butter glaze.
- Put the biscuits back into the oven for another 5 minutes.
- Let them cool, and then they are ready to be served.