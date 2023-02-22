These Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits are better than the real thing!

Warm, buttery, and ready in 20 minutes, we are saving you a trip to Red Lobster with this recipe!

Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits

Ingredients:

  • 2 C flour
  • 1 1/3 C cheddar cheese
  • 1 TBSP baking powder
  • 1 TSP garlic powder
  • 1/2 TSP salt
  • 2 TBSP parsley
  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 C butter
  • 3/4 C milk

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set it aside.
  2. In a medium mixing bowl add, flour, cheddar cheese, baking powder, garlic powder, salt, and parsley. Mix until fully combined, and set that aside.
  3. Add the egg, butter, and milk to a small mixing bowl. Whisk until the mixture is creamy and fully mixed through.
  4. Add the liquid mixture to the dry mixture and start mixing throughout. I use my hands to really get in there and mix everything together. You want the dough to be slightly sticky but able to easily form into a biscuit shape.
  5. Grab a handful of the dough and roughly roll it together. Place on the parchment paper lined baking sheet. The batch should make 12 biscuits.
  6. Bake for 13 minutes.
  7. While those cook, make the butter glaze. Whisk 3 TBSP of melted butter, and a dash of garlic salt and parsley in a small bowl.
  8. Once your timer goes off, pull the biscuits out and brush each one with the butter glaze.
  9. Put the biscuits back into the oven for another 5 minutes.
  10. Let them cool, and then they are ready to be served.