There is no better feeling than coming home after a long day and having dinner pretty much ready for you!
If you love a simple, no-hassle meal, you’re going to love this Cooking with KX recipe.
Crockpot French Dip Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- Six hoagie rolls
- Four cups of beef broth
- One pack of onion soup mix
- One pack of provolone cheese slices
- One stick of butter
- Two teaspoons of minced garlic
- Season salt
- One onion, cut into rings.
- A 3-4 LB beef roast
- Mayo
Instructions:
- Start by seasoning your beef roast on all sides, measure with your heart here, just make sure it’s fully covered and press the seasoning into the roast.
- Heat a cast iron pan over medium to high heat.
- Let the pan get hot then add some oil.
- Sear the roast on all sides…this helps lock all the juices into the beef before slow cooking it. Make sure to sear all the sides.
- Place the roast into the crock pot.
- Toss all ingredients besides the cheese, hoagies, and mayo, into the crock pot.
- Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours or on high for 4 to 6 hours. This mixture is going to make the au jus for the sandwiches as well. You’ll know the roast is ready when it’s easy to start shredding with two forks.
- Shred until the roast is separated into small pieces.
- Mix the shredded beef, spices, and juices all together until fully incorporated, and let it sit in the crock pot for an additional 15 minutes.
- Stuff the hoagie buns with the mixture then add cheese on top.
- Use a ladle to pour your au jus into a bowl and serve with the sandwiches, enjoy!