There is no better feeling than coming home after a long day and having dinner pretty much ready for you!

If you love a simple, no-hassle meal, you’re going to love this Cooking with KX recipe.

Crockpot French Dip Sandwiches

Ingredients:

Six hoagie rolls

Four cups of beef broth

One pack of onion soup mix

One pack of provolone cheese slices

One stick of butter

Two teaspoons of minced garlic

Season salt

One onion, cut into rings.

A 3-4 LB beef roast

Mayo

Instructions: