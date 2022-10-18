There is no better feeling than coming home after a long day and having dinner pretty much ready for you!

If you love a simple, no-hassle meal, you’re going to love this Cooking with KX recipe.

Crockpot French Dip Sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • Six hoagie rolls
  • Four cups of beef broth
  • One pack of onion soup mix
  • One pack of provolone cheese slices
  • One stick of butter
  • Two teaspoons of minced garlic
  • Season salt
  • One onion, cut into rings.
  • A 3-4 LB beef roast
  • Mayo

Instructions:

  1. Start by seasoning your beef roast on all sides, measure with your heart here, just make sure it’s fully covered and press the seasoning into the roast.
  2. Heat a cast iron pan over medium to high heat.
  3. Let the pan get hot then add some oil.
  4. Sear the roast on all sides…this helps lock all the juices into the beef before slow cooking it. Make sure to sear all the sides.
  5. Place the roast into the crock pot.
  6. Toss all ingredients besides the cheese, hoagies, and mayo, into the crock pot.
  7. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours or on high for 4 to 6 hours. This mixture is going to make the au jus for the sandwiches as well. You’ll know the roast is ready when it’s easy to start shredding with two forks.
  8. Shred until the roast is separated into small pieces.
  9. Mix the shredded beef, spices, and juices all together until fully incorporated, and let it sit in the crock pot for an additional 15 minutes.
  10. Stuff the hoagie buns with the mixture then add cheese on top.
  11. Use a ladle to pour your au jus into a bowl and serve with the sandwiches, enjoy!