We are making these little pieces of heaven called Texas Twinkies.

These are a bit time-consuming but are totally worth the work! Texas Twinkies are jalapenos stuffed with chopped brisket and three different types of cheeses, then wrapped in bacon, brushed with BBQ sauce, and smoked again.

This smokin’ twist on a classic treat takes a flavorful journey through the heart of Texas, infusing the iconic Twinkie with the rich essence of hickory smoke.

Brace yourself for a tantalizing explosion of sweet, smoky goodness that’ll have you saying, “Yeehaw, that’s one Twinky that’s smokin’ hot!”

A brisket ‘how-to‘ guide is at the bottom of this page

Texas Twinkies

Ingredients:

Note: 1.5 LBS of brisket is equal to 15 jalapenos, 1 block of cream cheese, and one cup of monetary jack and pepper jack cheese. So use those measurements based on how many Twinkies you’re making.

7 LB brisket, smoked

Jalapenos

Cream cheese

Monterey jack cheese

Pepperjack cheese

Bacon

BBQ sauce of your choice

Instructions:

Prep jalapenos by starting an assembly line with a pairing knife, a cutting board, an empty bowl, and a giant bowl full of water. Slice the jalapenos down the side, and clean the seeds and insides out as best as possible. You’ll want to use gloves for this if you’re sensitive to peppers or haven’t worked with them much. Don’t worry about getting every seed out, that’s what the bowl of water is for. Clean all of the jalapenos, and let them soak. Chop brisket into small cubes. Cream cheese and the chopped brisket go into a blender or food processor until combined. That mixture goes into a bowl, along with the Monterey jack and pepper jack shredded cheese. Mix them all together. Rinse the jalapenos well and lay them out to dry fully. Then it’s time to stuff them. With a small spoon or your hands, stuff the jalapenos with the brisket cheese mixture. Get them full, but not too full that you can’t close them. Stuff and set onto a baking sheet. Then wrap the stuffed pepper with bacon, tightly. The bacon acts as the glue that’s going to hold everything together so make it tight and make sure it covers the entire pepper. Set onto a baking sheet. Set your smoker to 350 degrees now, and the Twinkies go directly on the grates. Smoke for 35 minutes. Twinkies should be crispy when you pull them off the smoker. Then brush the bacon with your favorite BBQ sauce. Broil on high in the oven for just about 2 minutes until the BBQ sauce is caramelized. Let the Twinkies cool for a full 15 minutes. Serve the little pieces of heaven warm, and brace yourself for an explosion of sweet, smoky goodness.

The Perfect Brisket Instructions

Start by placing your brisket lean-side up on a cutting board or baking sheet. Trim away most of the silver skin, fat, and grey edges on the sides.

Flip the brisket over with the fatty side up. Cut off any hard fats and trim the fat cap down to a quarter-inch thickness.

Save your fat trimmings and place them in an aluminum pan to smoke along with your brisket.

Optional: Lightly rub a binder, like Worcestershire sauce or yellow mustard, all over the brisket to make the seasoning stick to the surface.

Apply the seasoning blend all over the brisket, including the sides, pressing it into the meat.

Sit your brisket out at room temperature for 1 hour before smoking.

When ready to smoke, fill the hopper on your pellet grill with the wood pellets of your choice (use oak pellets for a Texas-style flavor), adjust the temperature to 225° F, and set the smoke setting to the highest it will go. Allow the grill to preheat for 15 minutes with the lid closed.

Place your brisket fat-side down directly onto the grill grates and the pan containing the fat trimmings onto an upper rack. Insert the attached probe thermometer into the center-most part of the brisket. Close the lid and smoke at 225° F.

After 4 hours of smoking, remove your fat trimmings from the smoker. Pour them through a metal strainer collecting the liquid tallow in a heat-proof container. Cover and let sit at room temperature to solidify.

After about 6 hours of smoking your brisket, or when the internal temperature of the meat reaches 165-175° F and a dark bark has formed, remove it from the smoker.

Unroll 2 sheets of pink butcher paper to 4 times the width of your brisket, overlapping them by 1 inch. Smooth out about 1 cup of your solidified tallow onto the end of the butcher paper in the dimensions of your brisket. Place your brisket lean-side down on top of the tallow. Fold the long sides of the paper in and over your brisket. Roll it up tightly until the fat side is facing back up. Tuck any access paper in and under your brisket.

Place your brisket back in the smoker fat-side up, and increase the heat to 250° F. Close the lid and continue smoking. Start checking for doneness when the internal temperature of the meat reaches 190° F. It should feel like softened butter when probed with a thermometer. This can be anywhere between 190-210° F. Remove immediately when done. Let it rest for at least an hour and a half.