(KXNET) — Many families often find themselves asking what’s for dinner and often, they can’t agree.

So, the simple fix is to order a pizza. But it’s not cheap and it certainly takes time sitting and waiting for it to show up.

This recipe is for a pizza night that the whole family can roll up their sleeves and pitch in for.

Homemade Pizza Dough

Ingredients:

1 1/2 C warm water

1 TBSP active dry yeast

2 TSP granulated sugar

1/4 C olive oil

1 TSP salt

4 C all-purpose flour

optional: 1 TBSP of Italian seasoning

Instructions:

Pour warm water into a large bowl. Sprinkle with the yeast and let it stand until it’s foamy, about 5 minutes. Once it’s foamy, whisk in the sugar, salt, oil, and seasoning. Then add all the flour and stir until a sticky dough forms and all the flour is incorporated. In a separate large bowl, brush the bottom and sides lightly with olive oil transfer your dough to that bowl and brush the top of the dough with olive oil. Cover with a cloth or plastic wrap and set it in a warm, draft-free place until the dough has doubled in size. This takes about one hour. Once it’s doubled in size and is light and fluffy, preheat your oven as high as it will go. When you cook your pizza, this will give your dough that brick-stone flavor with a crunchy crust on the outside. Sprinkle your countertop with some flour and start working your dough, kneading it for about two minutes and rolling it out into a pizza shape. You can make one large pizza or separate the dough into six personal-sized pizzas. Once the dough is about an inch and a half thick, add your favorite toppings. Bake for 8-10 minutes until the crust is crispy on a cookie sheet or a pizza pan. Cut, serve, and enjoy!