NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s time to finally get into the holiday spirit. And a big part of that is indulging in those holiday flavors and treats.

This week’s Cooking with KX theme is eggnog. We are making Eggnog French Toast and pairing it with an Eggnog Cocktail.

Let’s get into the holiday spirit together!

Eggnog French Toast

Ingredients:

1 pack of Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

2 C of eggnog

2 eggs

2 TBSP of brown sugar

2 TBSP of butter

1 TSP of vanilla extract

1 TSP of cinnamon

1 TSP of nutmeg

powdered sugar

maple syrup

Instructions:

Combine eggnog, eggs, brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a mixing bowl. Mix all together until smooth. Over medium heat melt the butter in a large pan. Then pull out the star of the show, the package of King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls. Then drop your rolls into the French toast mixture, making sure to coat all sides of the roll. Then into the pan. Let these cook on each side for about 90 seconds or until golden brown. Serve warm with maple syrup and powdered sugar dusted over the top.

Eggnog Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 ounces of eggnog

2 ounces of vanilla vodka

1 ounce of Amaretto

.5 ounces of maple syrup

Instructions:

Combine all of the ingredients into a shaker over ice and shake hard for 60 seconds. Empty the cocktail into a chilled glass. Garnish to your liking, (Rosemary, cinnamon, vanilla stick)