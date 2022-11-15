These bacon-wrapped little smokies are a great appetizer for game days, holidays, and pretty much any gathering, like Thanksgiving. These really are easy to prepare and only have four ingredients.

If there is any recipe you make from cooking with KX, let it be this one, it will not disappoint.

Kyara will have the last two Thanksgiving recipes next week. One will be a dessert and one will be another classic side dish.

Lil’ Smokies Wrapped in Bacon

Ingredients

One pack of Bacon

One pack of Beef Lil’ Smokies (find the best deal for this amount at Costco or Sam’s Club)

1 to 2 Cups of Brown Sugar

Your favorite pork seasoning

Toothpicks

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with tin foil. Cut your entire pack of bacon in half. Set up an assembly line with all of the ingredients, starting with all of your meat organized on one plate, then a long plate of some sort with your brown sugar laid evenly on it. Then place a clean plate or cutting board next to the brown sugar for a place to roll up your little smokies into your bacon, and have toothpicks nearby. Grab a piece of bacon and coat one side of the bacon with brown sugar. Then place your little smokey on the brown sugar-coated side of the bacon and roll it up. Push a toothpick through the center of the little smoky, securing the bacon to it. Wrap it as tight as you can and make sure the sausage is inside the brown sugar part of the bacon. Repeat this process until all of your bacon and little smokies are wrapped up and on the foil-lined pan. Sprinkle the pork seasoning on top, then flip them over and coat the other side with pork seasoning as well. Pop them into the oven for around 40 minutes. (You have to watch these closely once they’ve been cooking for around 35 minutes. Check on them, they can be temperamental with all of the grease and brown sugar, so just make sure they aren’t burning.) After 40 minutes or you can see that the bacon is cooked all the way through, pull them out and let them cool down for at least 10 minutes.

Move them to a plate and enjoy!