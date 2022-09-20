Welcome to cooking with KX!

This is a new segment where we will show you how to cook some delicious recipes from appetizers to classic dishes, desserts, and more.

Now that football season is back, we have a tasty recipe to share with you if you’re inviting people over or want to bring something along that’ll get snatched up quickly.

These little sandwiches are easy to make and are hit on game day.

Game Day Ham & Cheese Sliders

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 pack of Hawaiian Rolls (24 small or 12 large)

1 pound deli ham thinly sliced

1 pound swiss cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, spray a 9 by 13 baking dish with cooking spray, and set aside.

2. Mix together melted butter, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, poppy seeds, and onion powder.

3. Cut the rolls in half and put the bottom half in the prepared baking dish.

4. Top the bottom half of the rolls with half of the ham, then add the cheese, then add the remaining ham.

5. Add the top of the rolls and pour the butter mixture over the sliders.

6. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes, until the cheese is fully melted and the tops of the rolls are crisp.

7. Let the sliders cool for about 5 minutes.

8. Once cooled, cut the sliders into individual pieces, serve as is or with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy!