(KXNET) — Wednesday’s recipe comes from Grandma Dana Trujillo.
Stuffed peaches are her go-to for big family get-togethers, and are perfect for spring BBQs.
The stuffed peaches consist of creamy sweet-filled and halved peaches topped with sugar-coated walnuts.
Even though they are considered desserts, because of the fruit, it makes us feel a little bit better about eating them. The best part about them is they only take about 15 minutes to make.
Ingredients:
- 8-10 peaches, halved (16 to 20 halves)
- 1 16 oz block cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 C heavy cream
- 3 C powdered sugar
- 1 TSP vanilla extract
- Walnuts
Instructions:
- Combine softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream, together in a large mixing bowl. Cream together with an electric mixer for two minutes.
- After two minutes add in a half cup more of powdered sugar to seal the thickness of the mixture together. You’ll know the mixture is ready when it forms stiff peaks. Set in fridge.
- Grab your peaches and lay down paper towels. With a spoon or a scooper of some sort, hollow out the center of the peaches.
- Lay them face down on the paper towel to dry. Pat the peaches as dry as you can get them.
- Then it’s time to stuff them. Scoop a large spoonful of the cream mixture into the center of the peach, it should hold about 3 TBSP of stuffing. I like extra so put as much as the peach will hold.
- Top the stuffed peaches with sugar-coated walnuts for that extra crunch on top.
Side note, if you have extra cream cheese stuffing, it works great as a dip for all other fruits or to make a fruit salad.