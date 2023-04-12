(KXNET) — Wednesday’s recipe comes from Grandma Dana Trujillo.

Stuffed peaches are her go-to for big family get-togethers, and are perfect for spring BBQs.

The stuffed peaches consist of creamy sweet-filled and halved peaches topped with sugar-coated walnuts.

Even though they are considered desserts, because of the fruit, it makes us feel a little bit better about eating them. The best part about them is they only take about 15 minutes to make.

Ingredients:

8-10 peaches, halved (16 to 20 halves)

1 16 oz block cream cheese, softened

1/4 C heavy cream

3 C powdered sugar

1 TSP vanilla extract

Walnuts

Instructions:

Combine softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream, together in a large mixing bowl. Cream together with an electric mixer for two minutes. After two minutes add in a half cup more of powdered sugar to seal the thickness of the mixture together. You’ll know the mixture is ready when it forms stiff peaks. Set in fridge. Grab your peaches and lay down paper towels. With a spoon or a scooper of some sort, hollow out the center of the peaches. Lay them face down on the paper towel to dry. Pat the peaches as dry as you can get them. Then it’s time to stuff them. Scoop a large spoonful of the cream mixture into the center of the peach, it should hold about 3 TBSP of stuffing. I like extra so put as much as the peach will hold. Top the stuffed peaches with sugar-coated walnuts for that extra crunch on top.

Side note, if you have extra cream cheese stuffing, it works great as a dip for all other fruits or to make a fruit salad.