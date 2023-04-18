(KXNET) — Grandmas and baked goods go hand-in-hand and Tuesday’s Cooking with KX recipe is more than just a sweet treat.

This week’s grandma recipe comes from Grandma Dawny. Her Love Sugar Cookies with homemade buttercream frosting will fill your kitchen with love, sugar, and sweetness.

Ingredients:

Cookie Base:

3 C sugar

2 1/2 C butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

6 eggs

7 1/2 C flour

1 tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

Buttercream Frosting:

3 C powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 tbsp milk

1/2 c butter

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl cream sugar, butter, vanilla, and 6 eggs together with an electric mixer. Little by little sift flour, baking powder, and salt, into the creamed mixture. Mix completely until a soft crumbly dough has formed. Cover and set into the fridge for at least 1 hour. While your dough chills, make the buttercream frosting by mixing powdered sugar, vanilla, milk, and butter together. Grandma Dawny adds pink food coloring, you can use whatever color you want, or just leave it plain. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a cookie sheet. Pull dough out of the fridge, and little by little start to roll it out about an inch thick. Cut dough with a cookie cutter, we use the heart shape for the love cookies. Place 12 cookies on the baking sheet and pop into the oven for 8 minutes. Grandma Dawny’s trick for soft cookies is to slightly undercook them in the oven, then pull them out and let them cook on the pan for 2 minutes before cooling them. Cool for at least 30 minutes. Frost: Just grab a heaping amount of the buttercream frosting with a butter knife and frost about half of the thickness of the cookie.