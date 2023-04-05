(KXNET) — This month’s Cooking with KX theme is Grandma’s Recipes.

We have compiled recipes from all of the wonderful grandmas in our lives to share with all of you.

This first recipe comes from Grandma Mary Olson: Pudahea, or Ukranian Pierogies.

Ingredients:

3 C flour

2 eggs

4 tsp butter

3 C warm milk (or water)

3/4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/4 C sour cream

1/2 C cheddar cheese

5 russet potatoes

1/2 yellow onion, diced

Instructions:

Peel, chop, and boil 5 potatoes. Add lightly beaten eggs to a bowl, then add salt, baking powder, sour cream, and 2 tsp of softened butter. Whisk all together until smooth. Sift in 3 cups of flour into that mixture. Stir together. Little by little add the warm milk to the mixture. Stir as you add small portions of the milk together until a dough starts to form. The dough should be slightly sticky but not enough to stick to your hands. In a saucepan, add olive oil and fry the diced yellow onion. Drain potatoes and mash them until completely smooth. Add 2 tsp of butter, a half cup of cheese, and the fried onions to the potatoes and mix well. Lightly dust the countertop with flour and start working the dough. Roll it out until it’s about 1/4th of an inch thick. With a circular metal cutter of some sort, cut three-inch circles into the dough, it should make about 35 circles. Start an assembly line with the dough potatoes and a glass of water. Grab a piece of dough, set a tablespoon of potato filling into the center, lightly wet the edges of the dough, and pinch all sides together forming a half circle. Make sure the edges are completely secure. Boil a large pot of water and drop 6-8 perogies into the boiling water. They should rise to the top after about 8 minutes, let them cook for another 2 minutes. Gently pull them out and set them into a warm crockpot while you cook the rest. Serve warm, and enjoy.

Alternative filling recipes:

Loaded Baked Potato:

Top with sour cream, bacon bits, and chives

Sauerkraut

2 C sauerkraut, precooked and drained

1/4 C onion, diced and browned

salt

Cheese

1/2 lb cottage cheese

1 egg

salt

Prune