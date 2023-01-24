(KXNET) — This week’s cooking with KX recipe is packed with tons of spices, veggies, beans, and chicken to give it the perfect thickness and flavor.

This healthy chili recipe will keep you warm all through our cold North Dakota days coming up.

The recipe makes 12 servings, and each serving size is 1.5 cups. Calories per serving: 361. Fiber per serving: 17 grams.

Healthy Crockpot Chili

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken

1 yellow onion

1 red bell pepper

30 oz canned kidney beans

15 oz crushed tomatoes

15 oz diced tomatoes

15 oz corn

1 1/2 TBSP garlic

1 1/2 C chicken broth

1 TBSP cayenne pepper

1/2 TBSP oregano

1/2 TBSP cumin

1 TBSP chili powder

Instructions:

Dice one whole yellow onion, and dice one whole red bell pepper. Lay the chicken at the bottom of the crock pot, and add the onion and red onion to the crock pot. Drain and rinse kidney beans and corn. Dump that into the crock pot. On top of that, add crushed tomatoes and diced tomatoes, chicken broth, and all spices. Mix that all together to get the spices spread throughout. Cover that, and place the crock pot on high for four hours or low for eight hours. When it’s done cooking, shred your chicken. The fasted and easiest way I shred chicken is with a hand mixer. Let the chicken soak in all of the flavors in the crock pot for another 20 minutes, then it’s ready to serve.

I added shredded mozzarella cheese and a healthy alternative to sour cream, a tablespoon of Greek yogurt for toppings.