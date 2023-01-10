Planning and cooking your meals ahead of time can help you stay on your health kick.

That’s something this week’s Cooking with KX can help with!

We are cooking with just five main ingredients to make meal prep for the entire week! This recipe takes about half an hour and it can all be done in a large skillet.

Sweet Potato, Turkey, and Kale meal prep

Ingredients:

3 sweet potatoes

2 lbs of ground turkey

2 red bell peppers

1 bunch of kale

1/2 TSP all spice

1 TSP onion powder

1 TSP cajun seasoning

1 TSP seasoned salt

Garlic optional

Instructions:

Heat the biggest skillet you have over medium-high heat. Drizzle olive oil in. Once the olive oil is hot, throw a teaspoon of garlic in if you want. Once the garlic is fragrant, add ground turkey to the skillet. While that browns, prep veggies. Peel, chop, and cube sweet potatoes. Dice red peppers into small pieces. And roughly chop kale. Once the ground turkey is cooked and cooked pretty much all the way through, add spices. Mix that all together and make sure the turkey is thoroughly cooked through. Set it aside in a separate bowl. Cook the veggies now. Drizzle olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sweet potatoes go into the skillet and mix them so they are thoroughly coated in olive oil. Season with some seasoned salt and some Cajun seasoning. Diced red peppers go in with the sweet potatoes. Let those cook, covered, for about 10 minutes until soft. Add the ground turkey back into the skillet and the chopped Kale goes in after that. Cover that until the kale is wilted and soft.

Put them into meal prep containers. This recipe makes six servings and will last in your fridge for 10 days. Eat them for lunch or dinner and your good to go for the week!