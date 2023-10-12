NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We are taking a walk on the wild side of soup recipes for this week’s Cooking with KX.

We are making a hearty and flavorful dish that celebrates the great outdoors.

If you need a new way to cook your pheasant, or if you’re a wife trying to decide what to do with your husband’s pheasant in your freezer, then this recipe is for you!

Hot & Sweet Pheasant Chili

Ingredients:

4 pheasant breasts

2 green peppers

1 white or yellow onion

1 can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can of chili beans, with the juice

2 cans of Ratel with green chilis

1 can of corn

2 cups of chicken broth

28 oz of tomato sauce

1/4 cup of brown sugar

1 TBSP of garlic powder

1 TBSP of onion powder

1 TBSP of cayenne

1 TBSP of chili powder

1 TBSP of cumin

1 TBSP of thyme

2 cloves of fresh garlic

Rosemary

Instructions:

Marinate your bird. Sprinkle a good amount of VOODOO seasoning or your favorite seasoning, over 4 pheasant breasts on both sides. Then drizzle olive oil over the top and rub the seasoning in, making sure every inch is coated. Then put it into a Ziplock baggie to marinate for at least an hour, but the longer the better. Note: Pheasant tends to be leaner and denser compared to the regular chicken you find at the grocery store. So that means it will dry out easier and faster than other meats, so you should marinate it. For game birds, I like to use a seasoning that is specifically made for it, like the Meat Church voodoo seasoning. I highly recommend this exact one. Then into the crock pot add one can of kidney beans, one can of chili beans with the juice, two cans of rotel with green chilis, and one can of corn, then add the marinated pheasant. Then add the chopped green pepper, the diced onion, and a 28-ounce can of tomato sauce over the pheasant. Then add two cups of chicken broth, and one TBSP of each: garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, chili powder, cumin, and thyme. And the secret ingredient, 1/4 c. of brown sugar. Sugar helps cancel out the gamey taste of any bird. Top the mixture off with two cloves of smashed garlic and a vine of rosemary. Mix all together and cover on low for 8 hours. After 8 hours the pheasant should just fall apart. Shred all of the breasts and let it simmer on warm in the crock pot for another 30 minutes. Then serve and top with all your favorite fixings: sour cream, cheddar cheese, and some jalapenos.

Happy hunting everyone!