(KXNET) — It’s national salad month. So, for this month’s cooking with KX, we are exploring a variety of salad recipes, from famous mixtures to innovative creations.
And Wednesday, Kyara’s showing how to make a “Friends” salad.
This is the famous Jennifer Aniston salad, that she said in an interview, she ate almost every day on the set of Friends.
Jeniffer Aniston Friends Salad
Ingredients:
Dressing:
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 3 red wine vinegar
- dash of honey
- 1 tbsp grated pecorino romano cheese
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
Salad:
- 1 head of chopped or shredded iceberg lettuce
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- 1 C salami, chopped
- 12 oz. garbanzo beans
- 2 cooked chicken breasts, chopped
- 5 pieces of bacon, crispy and chopped
- 1 C pecorino romano cheese, shredded
Instructions:
- In a large bowl whisk dressing ingredients together well.
- Add lettuce on top of the dressing.
- Add the rest of the salad ingredients.
- Toss, shake, and mix all ingredients together well, until everything is fully coated in the dressing.
- Serve chilled. Joey may not share food, but this salad makes about 6 servings, one for every friend.