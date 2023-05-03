(KXNET) — It’s national salad month. So, for this month’s cooking with KX, we are exploring a variety of salad recipes, from famous mixtures to innovative creations.

And Wednesday, Kyara’s showing how to make a “Friends” salad.

This is the famous Jennifer Aniston salad, that she said in an interview, she ate almost every day on the set of Friends.

Jeniffer Aniston Friends Salad

Ingredients:

Dressing:

3 tbsp olive oil

3 red wine vinegar

dash of honey

1 tbsp grated pecorino romano cheese

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Salad:

1 head of chopped or shredded iceberg lettuce

2 tomatoes, diced

1 C salami, chopped

12 oz. garbanzo beans

2 cooked chicken breasts, chopped

5 pieces of bacon, crispy and chopped

1 C pecorino romano cheese, shredded

Instructions:

In a large bowl whisk dressing ingredients together well. Add lettuce on top of the dressing. Add the rest of the salad ingredients. Toss, shake, and mix all ingredients together well, until everything is fully coated in the dressing. Serve chilled. Joey may not share food, but this salad makes about 6 servings, one for every friend.