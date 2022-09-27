This time of year kicks off soup season.
In this week’s segment on Cooking with KX, we show you how to make a traditional Midwestern soup that is sure to keep you warm throughout the winter.
Creamy Knoephla Soup
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook time: 40 mins
Servings: 24 bowls
Cuisine: German
Ingredients:
Soup:
- 1 pack of bacon
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 stalk of celery
- 3 cups chopped carrots
- 6 cloves minced garlic
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 24 cups chicken broth
- 1 bag of russet potatoes
- 3 cups heavy cream
Knoephla Dumpings
- 9 cups all-purpose flour
- 6 teaspoons baking powder
- 3 teaspoons salt
- 3 teaspoons chopped parsley
- 3 teaspoons chopped dill
- 3 teaspoons thyme
- 3 cups whole milk
- 3 eggs