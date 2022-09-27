This time of year kicks off soup season.

In this week’s segment on Cooking with KX, we show you how to make a traditional Midwestern soup that is sure to keep you warm throughout the winter.

Creamy Knoephla Soup

Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook time: 40 mins
Servings: 24 bowls
Cuisine: German

Ingredients:

Soup:

  • 1 pack of bacon
  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • 1 chopped onion
  • 1 stalk of celery
  • 3 cups chopped carrots
  • 6 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 24 cups chicken broth
  • 1 bag of russet potatoes
  • 3 cups heavy cream

Knoephla Dumpings

  • 9 cups all-purpose flour
  • 6 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3 teaspoons salt
  • 3 teaspoons chopped parsley
  • 3 teaspoons chopped dill
  • 3 teaspoons thyme
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 3 eggs