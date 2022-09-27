This time of year kicks off soup season.

In this week’s segment on Cooking with KX, we show you how to make a traditional Midwestern soup that is sure to keep you warm throughout the winter.

Creamy Knoephla Soup

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook time: 40 mins

Servings: 24 bowls

Cuisine: German

Ingredients:

Soup:

1 pack of bacon

6 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

1 stalk of celery

3 cups chopped carrots

6 cloves minced garlic

1 cup all-purpose flour

24 cups chicken broth

1 bag of russet potatoes

3 cups heavy cream

Knoephla Dumpings