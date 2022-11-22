It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means houses will soon be filled with friends, family, and most importantly, food. This week cooking with KX takes one major side dish off your plate.

Loaded Mashed Potato Bombs

Ingredients:

15 small red potatoes

1/2 C sour cream

1/2 C heavy cream

1/2/ C cheddar cheese

4 TBSP butter

1 bunch of chives and green onions

5 pieces of bacon

Seasoned salt and olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and poke holes in them with a fork. This keeps them from exploding in the oven. Coat them in oil and seasoned salt, and mix them around to make sure they are fully coated. Lay your bacon on a baking sheet and pop those in the oven as well. Both the potatoes and bacon should be in there for 30 minutes. While the potatoes are cooking, chop the green onions and the chives very thin. Once the bacon and potatoes are fully cooked, let them cool for a full 15 minutes. Slice the potatoes in half and get a small spoon to scoop out the insides of the potato, leaving just the skin, and put the insides of the potato into a separate bowl. Once all of the potatoes are cleaned out, pop the skins back in the oven for 10 minutes to make them crispy. While those are in the oven, in a medium saucepan, bring your butter and heavy cream to a boil, then pour that mixture into the potatoes you set aside in a separate bowl. Add your chopped bacon, cheese, chives, and green onions, and whip everything together. Once everything is creamy and smooth, you’re going to start assembling your filling into the potato skins. Pipe the potato killing into the crispy skins. Then pipe a small dollop of sour cream on top. Garnish with leftover onions, chives, and bacon.

And there you have loaded mashed potato bombs.

Happy cooking and happy Thanksgiving!