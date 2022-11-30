A lot of us have been cooking so much lately with Thanksgiving and holiday get-togethers.

This Cooking with KX recipe is low maintenance and it’s something that you can throw in the crockpot and forget about until dinner time.

These are Mango Chicken Tacos in the crockpot with fresh Corn Salsa.

Mango Chicken Tacos

Ingredients:

Mango Chicken:

6 chicken breasts

1/2 C of brown sugar

2 entire jars of mango salsa

A crockpot

Corn Salsa:

3 cans of corn

2 jalapeño peppers

1 red onion

5 Roma tomatoes

Feta cheese

Lime juice

1 TSP sour cream

1 TSP mayo

Instructions:

Start by laying your chicken at the bottom of your crock pot. Dump all of your salsa on top of the chicken. Add 1 cup of brown sugar to the crockpot. You can sprinkle any type of seasoning on top to taste. Cover the crockpot and set it to low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. For the salsa, dice your Roma tomatoes and place them in a mixing bowl. Finely chop the jalapeño peppers, dice the red onion, and place those in the mixing bowl as well. Drain your corn and add that in with the vegetables, then add lime juice, mayo, and sour cream. Mix everything together until it’s fully combined. Once the chicken is cooked and soft, shred it. use a hand mixer to finely shred the chicken, it makes it much easier. Give all the juices and chicken a good mix together and it’s ready to serve.

You can make tacos, burritos, bowls, or whatever you want with these.

Add whatever toppings you want and top your tacos with the corn salsa.

Happy cooking everyone!

Next week will be the start of Cooking with KX: Christmas Edition.