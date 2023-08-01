NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — August is usually when your family’s schedule starts to get a little cluttered.

When this happens, it seems as though there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done, and then your family still has to eat.

In this month’s cooking with KX, we hope to make your kitchen duties a little easier, with 30-minute dinners.

Marry Me Chicken

Ingredients:

3 chicken breasts, cubed

1/2 yellow onion, diced

2 bell peppers, diced

2 TBSP butter

2 C. half & half

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 C. of parmesan cheese, shredded

1 C. of sundried tomatoes (If you’d prefer not to eat sundried tomatoes, substitute this with 2 TBSP of tomato paste)

16 OZ. of noodles, pre-cooked (your choice of noodles)

1 TBSP of rosemary

1 TBSP of cajun seasoning

1 TBSP of salt

2 TBSP of paprika

2 TBSP of onion powder

2 TBSP of garlic powder

Instructions:

Start by cubing the chicken breasts and adding a spice mix of one tablespoon of each: rosemary, onion powder, garlic powder cajun seasoning, and paprika. Toss your chicken with your spices. Then head to the stove. Add 2 TBPS of butter and two cloves of minced garlic in your largest pan over medium heat. Fry, then add your seasoned chicken. Cook through, about 12 minutes. Set the chicken aside in a bowl and add two more tablespoons of butter and garlic to the same pan. Fry half of a diced yellow onion, one red pepper, and one green pepper, diced. Cook through until soft, about 5 minutes. Add one cup of sun-dried tomatoes, then add two cups of half & half. Stir in another spice mixture of 1 TBSP of each: onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, and salt. Mix all together and let it simmer for 3 to 5 minutes. Add in one cup of fresh parmesan cheese and mix. Add your chicken back in, along with the cooked pasta of your choice. Mix well and let the flavors come together for 2 minutes. Top with fresh parmesan cheese, and serve warm.