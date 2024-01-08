NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For this round of Cooking with KX, we aren’t cooking just one meal, but seven! And all under 45 minutes.
We are helping you prep dinners or lunches for the entire week using what’s already in your fridge.
Green Goddess Vegetable Slaw & Sweet Chicken
Ingredients:
Vegetable Slaw
- One head of purple cabbage, shredded
- 1/2 head of green cabbage, shredded
- Two cups of carrots, julienned
- One green pepper, julienned
- One cup of red radishes, julienned
- Two cups of broccoli, roughly chopped
- One bunch of green onions, roughly chopped
- A handful of fresh parsley, roughly chopped
Pesto Goddess Dressing
- The juice of two lemons
- 14 ounces of pesto
- One tablespoon of white vinegar
- Six ounces of sour cream
- One tablespoon of olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Sweet Chicken
- Five pounds of chicken, cubed
- One cup of pineapple juice
- Two tablespoons of brown sugar
- Three garlic cloves, minced
- One tablespoon of soy sauce
- One tablespoon of white vinegar
- One tablespoon of ginger
- 1/4 cup of ketchup
Instructions:
Sweet Chicken:
- Combine chicken with all marinade ingredients in a large bowl and mix.
- Cover with foil and set in the fridge for 2-30 minutes while you make the slaw.
- Cook in a large skillet until cooked through fully.
Slaw and Pesto Goddess Dressing:
- Combine all vegetables in an extra-large bowl and mix together.
- Combine all dressing ingredients together and whisk until smooth.
- Pour the dressing onto the veggie slaw mixture until completely combined.
- Place the slaw on the bottom of meal prep containers and place cooked chicken on top of the slaw.
- Seal containers and place in the fridge.
This recipe should make about nine servings or nine meal preps. The meals are good in the fridge for one week.