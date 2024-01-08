NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For this round of Cooking with KX, we aren’t cooking just one meal, but seven! And all under 45 minutes.

We are helping you prep dinners or lunches for the entire week using what’s already in your fridge.

Green Goddess Vegetable Slaw & Sweet Chicken

Ingredients:

Vegetable Slaw

One head of purple cabbage, shredded

1/2 head of green cabbage, shredded

Two cups of carrots, julienned

One green pepper, julienned

One cup of red radishes, julienned

Two cups of broccoli, roughly chopped

One bunch of green onions, roughly chopped

A handful of fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Pesto Goddess Dressing

The juice of two lemons

14 ounces of pesto

One tablespoon of white vinegar

Six ounces of sour cream

One tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Sweet Chicken

Five pounds of chicken, cubed

One cup of pineapple juice

Two tablespoons of brown sugar

Three garlic cloves, minced

One tablespoon of soy sauce

One tablespoon of white vinegar

One tablespoon of ginger

1/4 cup of ketchup

Instructions:

Sweet Chicken:

Combine chicken with all marinade ingredients in a large bowl and mix. Cover with foil and set in the fridge for 2-30 minutes while you make the slaw. Cook in a large skillet until cooked through fully.

Slaw and Pesto Goddess Dressing:

Combine all vegetables in an extra-large bowl and mix together. Combine all dressing ingredients together and whisk until smooth. Pour the dressing onto the veggie slaw mixture until completely combined. Place the slaw on the bottom of meal prep containers and place cooked chicken on top of the slaw. Seal containers and place in the fridge.

This recipe should make about nine servings or nine meal preps. The meals are good in the fridge for one week.