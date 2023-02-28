Who doesn’t want to enjoy their favorite meal from the most popular restaurants around town, without having to wrangle the family together, put on jeans, and pay a pretty penny for it?
Well, we are bringing you Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi soup in the comfort of your own home.
Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Ingredients:
- 3-4 boneless skinless chicken breasts – cooked and diced.
- 1 stalk of celery – chopped
- 1 white onion – diced
- 1 TBSP of garlic
- 1 1/2 C carrots – shredded
- 4 C of chicken broth
- 2 TBSP of olive oil
- 2 TSP of thyme
- 16-24 OZ of potato gnocchi
- 2 C of half and half
- 3 C fresh spinach
Instructions:
- Cut chicken breasts into cubes and cook all the way through.
- Chop your produce. Thinly slice celery. Dice white onion. Shred carrots.
- In a large soup pot add olive oil and garlic.
- Add all of the vegetables to the pot. Sauté for around 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add chicken broth to the pot and mix. Bring that to a simmer for 5 minutes.
- Then add thyme and the cooked chicken back to the pot. Let that simmer for 2 minutes.
- Gently add in the potato gnocchi.
- When the gnocchi rises to the top of the pot, add half and half and spinach.
- Let that come to a simmer for 10 minutes or until the spinach is fully wilted in the soup.
- Serve and enjoy!
Leftovers will last for a week in the fridge and a month in the freezer.