This week’s cooking with KX will help you wake up on the right side of the bed!

Kyara Brown has some healthy breakfast recipes you can grab on your way out the door on a busy morning.

Here are four different kinds of healthy overnight oats.

Espresso overnight oats

1 C of rolled oats

1 TBSP of chia seeds

2 TBSP of brown sugar

2 oz of espresso, which is about 2 shots of espresso

3/4 C of Milk

You’ll want to use a container of some sort with a lid. All solid ingredients go in first. So oats, brown sugar, and chia seeds go in. Then add the espresso and milk into the container. You can hand mix or use a little electric mixer like I am and mix until all ingredients are combined. Seal it with the lid and it goes into the fridge.

Banana overnight oats

3/4 C of rolled oats

2 TBSP of chia seeds

1 banana

3/4 C of milk

1 TBSP of cinnamon

Add the banana to the bottom of your container and smash it until it’s mashed completely. The rolled oats, chia seeds, and cinnamon go on top of the mashed bananas. Then add the milk. Mix all together Seal and set into the fridge

Raspberry overnight oats

1/2 C of raspberries

3/4 C of rolled oats

2 TBSP of chia seeds

1 TBSP of maple syrup

3/4 C of milk

Place raspberries at the bottom of your container and smash them just like we did with the banana. Solid ingredients go in first, oats, and chia seeds. Then maple syrup and milk go in. Mix, seal, and place in the fridge.

Strawberry overnight oats

3/4 C of oats

2 TBSP of chia seeds

1/3 C of coconut milk

1/2 cup of milk, bonus points if it’s a flavored protein milk

Your choice of a strawberry jam

The jam goes into the bottom of the container, then your oats, then the chia seeds. Add both kinds of milk then mix seal and set into the fridge.

All oats are best if they sit in the fridge overnight, obviously, but three to four hours will work just fine too.

Now toppings are optional but make the oats even better.

Kyara added walnuts and bananas to the banana recipe, those fresh-cut strawberries to the strawberries and cream recipe, fresh raspberries and granola to the raspberry recipe, and brown sugar to the espresso recipe.