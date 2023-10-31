NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — ‘Tis the season to pull out the crockpots. And we have some ‘set it and forget it’ recipes that are perfect for the chilly temperatures.
Editors note: This recipe is dedicated to my Papa, who passed away two years ago. He always told me “Life is short, eat dessert first.” And we always did. He also loved a good cobbler. So, I am starting this crockpot recipe series off by making a mixture of a pumpkin cobbler and bread pudding right in the crock pot.
Papa’s Crockpot Pumpkin Cobbler
Ingredients:
- A box of coffee cake mix, or spiced cake mix
- 32 OZ. of pumpkin puree
- 15 OZ. of evaporated milk
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1/4 C of brown sugar
- 1 C of granulated sugar
- 1 TBSP of vanilla extract
- 1 TBSP of cinnamon
- 1 stick of butter
Instructions:
- Whisk pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, beaten eggs, brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon together at the bottom of a crockpot until smooth and fully combined.
- Take your crumb cake mixture and sprinkle it on top of the pumpkin mixture. DO NOT MIX, it’ll ruin it. Sprinkle it on top, covering the mixture completely.
- Sprinkle the crumb cake topping on top of the cake mix. If it doesn’t come in the box, just sprinkle a little brown sugar on top.
- Thinly slice a stick of butter, and place the pieces on top of the cake mixture.
- Cover and place the crockpot on high for 3 hours or low for 5 hours.
- Once it’s fully cooked, the cake mixture should make a bread pudding consistency.
- Serve over ice cream for the perfect no-hassle pumpkin cobbler.