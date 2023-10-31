NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — ‘Tis the season to pull out the crockpots. And we have some ‘set it and forget it’ recipes that are perfect for the chilly temperatures.

Editors note: This recipe is dedicated to my Papa, who passed away two years ago. He always told me “Life is short, eat dessert first.” And we always did. He also loved a good cobbler. So, I am starting this crockpot recipe series off by making a mixture of a pumpkin cobbler and bread pudding right in the crock pot.

Papa’s Crockpot Pumpkin Cobbler

Ingredients:

A box of coffee cake mix, or spiced cake mix

32 OZ. of pumpkin puree

15 OZ. of evaporated milk

3 eggs, beaten

1/4 C of brown sugar

1 C of granulated sugar

1 TBSP of vanilla extract

1 TBSP of cinnamon

1 stick of butter

Instructions:

Whisk pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, beaten eggs, brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon together at the bottom of a crockpot until smooth and fully combined. Take your crumb cake mixture and sprinkle it on top of the pumpkin mixture. DO NOT MIX, it’ll ruin it. Sprinkle it on top, covering the mixture completely. Sprinkle the crumb cake topping on top of the cake mix. If it doesn’t come in the box, just sprinkle a little brown sugar on top. Thinly slice a stick of butter, and place the pieces on top of the cake mixture. Cover and place the crockpot on high for 3 hours or low for 5 hours. Once it’s fully cooked, the cake mixture should make a bread pudding consistency. Serve over ice cream for the perfect no-hassle pumpkin cobbler.