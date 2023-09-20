NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The first day of Fall is Saturday. But we are starting a little early with these autumn-flavored cookies.

This sweet treat encompasses all the fall flavors with pumpkin spice, peanut butter, and chocolate.

Happy Pumpkin Spice Season!

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Spice S’more Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups of flour

2 cups of mini marshmallows

1/2 cup of sugar

1 cup of peanut butter

1 cup of pumpkin puree

2 tsp of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of light brown sugar

1 tsp of baking powder

1 tsp of salt

1 tbsp of pumpkin spice

2 eggs

1 cup of butter

Instructions:

Start by combining all of the wet ingredients: Brown sugar, sugar, vanilla, softened butter, pumpkin puree, and peanut butter. Cream everything together until smooth then add the eggs one by one. Mix until fully combined. Then combine your dry ingredients: flour and spices. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and stir until everything is completely combined. Once the batter is smooth and not sticking to the spoon, add in the chocolate chips, but save a few for later. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees, and grease a baking sheet. Put a few marshmallows inside your cookie scooper, scoop the batter on top of the dough, and then out onto a baking dish. You want the marshmallows to land on top of the cookie but still be mixed into the batter a bit. Top the cookies with the remaining chocolate chips, and pop into the oven. NOTE: Top secret soft cookie trick. Undercook the cookies slightly for eight minutes. Pull them out and let them cook on the pan outside of the oven for another two minutes, then let them cook completely on the counter. This makes the cookies gooey and soft on the inside even after a couple of days. Once they have cooked for 10 minutes on the counter they are ready to serve!

These cookies will have everyone asking for s’more!