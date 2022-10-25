This week’s recipe on Cooking with KX puts a Mexican twist on the gamebirds that are being brought home through the hunting season.

This is a simple group meal that is an easy way to learn how to cook pheasant meat for the first time.

Pheasant Fajitas

Ingredients:

Tortillas

Shredded Cheese

Half of a white onion

3 bell peppers

Slaw mixture (or shredded lettuce)

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons melted butter

4-5 pheasant breasts

Sour Cream

Salsa of your choice

2 tablespoons seasoned salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon cayenne

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

Instructions:

Start with a marinade for the pheasant. This is going to help with the dryness of the meat. Put the pheasants into a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of seasoned salt, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1 tablespoon of cayenne, 1/2 teaspoon of cumin, and 1 tablespoon of chili powder. pour 1/4 cup of olive oil into the bowl with the pheasant and spices and mix all together until the meat is fully coated. Put that marinade in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. While the pheasant marinates, chop your bell peppers and onion into strips. Grab a sheet pan and lightly grease it. Add the bell pepper and onion slices to the pan, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, then drizzle olive oil on top of them. Mix thoroughly so that they are all coated. Then get your pheasant out of the fridge and lay it down on the other side of the sheet pan. For some extra moisture, drizzle the melted butter onto the pheasant. This will help the pheasant stay soft in the oven. Pop that in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Once it’s cooked, the pheasant should have no pink left inside and the veggies should be soft. Let the meat cool for 5 minutes and then it into strips. Then start with your assembly. Lay sour cream down on the tortilla, then add the pheasant strips, bell peppers, and onions, the slaw mixture, sprinkle some cheddar cheese, and top with salsa.

This recipe will make about eight tacos. It took about 35 minutes in total to make.

But there you have it, pheasant fajitas, enjoy!