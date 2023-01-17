Protein is one of the most vital parts of staying healthy, it helps build muscle, oxygenate red blood cells, and helps digest all your other food.
A person needs at least 80 grams of protein a day.
In this weeks cooking with KX, Kyara has a snack that can help with that, with three flavors of protein balls.
Chocolate Date Protein Balls
- 15 seedless dates
- 1/2 C of rolled oats
- 1/4 C of chocolate protein powder
- 1/4 C of cocoa powder
- 1/4 C of peanut butter
- 1 TBSP of water
In a blender or food processor, mix all together until smooth. Roll into balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Lemon Poppyseed Protein Ball
- 90 Grams of vanilla protein powder
- 1 TBSP of poppyseeds
- 1 packet of stevia or sugar
- lemon zest from one lemon
- the juice of two lemons
- 1/2 C rolled oats
In a blender or food processor, mix all together until smooth. Roll into balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Classic Rolled Oat Protein Balls
- 1 C of rolled oats
- 2/3 of a C of coconut flakes
- 1/2 C of peanut butter
- 1/2 C of flax seeds
- TBSP of chia seeds
- 1/3 C of honey
- TSP of vanilla extract
In a blender or food processor, mix all together until smooth. Roll into balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Let the protein balls sit in the fridge for about an hour to firm up.
Put them into ziplock baggies and they are good for up to three weeks!