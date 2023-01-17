Protein is one of the most vital parts of staying healthy, it helps build muscle, oxygenate red blood cells, and helps digest all your other food.

A person needs at least 80 grams of protein a day.

In this weeks cooking with KX, Kyara has a snack that can help with that, with three flavors of protein balls.

Chocolate Date Protein Balls

15 seedless dates

1/2 C of rolled oats

1/4 C of chocolate protein powder

1/4 C of cocoa powder

1/4 C of peanut butter

1 TBSP of water

In a blender or food processor, mix all together until smooth. Roll into balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Lemon Poppyseed Protein Ball

90 Grams of vanilla protein powder

1 TBSP of poppyseeds

1 packet of stevia or sugar

lemon zest from one lemon

the juice of two lemons

1/2 C rolled oats

In a blender or food processor, mix all together until smooth. Roll into balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Classic Rolled Oat Protein Balls

1 C of rolled oats

2/3 of a C of coconut flakes

1/2 C of peanut butter

1/2 C of flax seeds

TBSP of chia seeds

1/3 C of honey

TSP of vanilla extract

In a blender or food processor, mix all together until smooth. Roll into balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Let the protein balls sit in the fridge for about an hour to firm up.

Put them into ziplock baggies and they are good for up to three weeks!