Nothing screams Fall quite like Pumpkin Spice!
In this week’s segment on Cooking with KX, Kyara Brown incorporates all of the fall flavors into one delicious dessert.
Pumpkin Spice Banana Bread
Ingredients:
- 4 cups of flour
- 1 cup of sugar
- 3/4 cup of brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons of baking soda
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder
- 2 sticks of butter
- 5 ripe bananas and three really ripe bananas
- 1 tablespoon of cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 6 eggs
- 1 pack of semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 cups of pumpkin puree
Instructions:
- You’ll need two mixing bowls, one for the dry ingredients and one for the wet ingredients.
- Start by mixing the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon together and set aside.
- In the other bowl, mix the melted butter, sugar, and brown sugar together.
- Once fully combined, add the eggs and whisk them all together.
- Then, add the pumpkin puree.
- Mash all of the bananas together, then add the mashed bananas to the wet mixture. Mix it a lot and set it aside.
- Set the oven to 350 degrees.
- Then mix the pumpkin mixture into the dry mixture.
- You can use an electric mixture, or you can mix it by hand, but make sure it’s fully combined.
- Grab a bread pan, and grease it.
- Pour the batter into the bread pan and sprinkle chocolate chips on top.
- Then pop the batter into the oven for 30 to 35 minutes.
- While those are cooking, make the caramel sauce.
- In a medium saucepan, melt your remaining butter and add 2 tablespoons of sugar and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, whisk together and let it simmer until it gets bubbly and thick.
- Once the pumpkin bread is cooked all the way through, take them out of the oven and let them cool for 10 minutes.
- Then pour the caramel mixture over the bread and let it sit to harden.
- Cut and serve warm… and enjoy!