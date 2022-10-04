Nothing screams Fall quite like Pumpkin Spice!

In this week’s segment on Cooking with KX, Kyara Brown incorporates all of the fall flavors into one delicious dessert.

Pumpkin Spice Banana Bread

Ingredients:

4 cups of flour

1 cup of sugar

3/4 cup of brown sugar

2 teaspoons of baking soda

1 teaspoon of baking powder

2 sticks of butter

5 ripe bananas and three really ripe bananas

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of salt

6 eggs

1 pack of semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups of pumpkin puree

Instructions: