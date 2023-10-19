NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — On Thursday, we have a luscious soup to warm your soul.

This is perfect timing because we have some cold temps ahead of us within the next week.

It’s a roasted garlic cheddar cauliflower soup.

We are skipping all flour and heavy cream for this recipe and letting the veggies do all the talking.

Roasted Garlic Cheddar Cauliflower Soup

Ingredients:

A head of fresh cauliflower

1 1/2 C of cheddar cheese

1 yellow onion

2 heads of garlic

1 red apple

5 C of chicken broth, or vegetable broth to make the soup vegan/vegetarian-friendly

A loaf of marble rye bread, for homemade croutons

Instructions:

Chop the cauliflower into florets, cut the onion and the apple, and lay on a baking sheet. Set the garlic heads into tin foil and also set on the baking sheet. Drizzle a good amount of olive oil over the top of the veggies, and into the garlic tin foil bowls, and sprinkle salt and pepper on top of everything. Bake in a 400-degree oven for 30-35 minutes. While the veggies roast, prep the homemade croutons. Slice the marble rye bread into one-and-a-half-inch slices, then cube. Set on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, salt, and some shredded parmesan cheese, then toss it all together. Bake at 400 for about 15 minutes. Pull your veggie sheet out of the oven and let everything cool off for about 10 minutes. Add everything into the blender, cauliflower, onions, the apple, then squeeze the garlic into the blender. Add 5 cups of chicken broth over the top of everything, or if you’re vegan or vegetarian, use vegetable broth. Double-blend the mixture to make a smooth soup. Put the soup into a large pot over medium heat and give it a good mix to loosen it up. You want a velvety mixture. If it’s too thick add more broth until the desired consistency. Then add the cheddar cheese and let it melt down and bring the soup to a light simmer. Serve with croutons. Garnish with green onions and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.