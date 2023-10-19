NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — On Thursday, we have a luscious soup to warm your soul.
This is perfect timing because we have some cold temps ahead of us within the next week.
It’s a roasted garlic cheddar cauliflower soup.
We are skipping all flour and heavy cream for this recipe and letting the veggies do all the talking.
Roasted Garlic Cheddar Cauliflower Soup
Ingredients:
- A head of fresh cauliflower
- 1 1/2 C of cheddar cheese
- 1 yellow onion
- 2 heads of garlic
- 1 red apple
- 5 C of chicken broth, or vegetable broth to make the soup vegan/vegetarian-friendly
- A loaf of marble rye bread, for homemade croutons
Instructions:
- Chop the cauliflower into florets, cut the onion and the apple, and lay on a baking sheet.
- Set the garlic heads into tin foil and also set on the baking sheet.
- Drizzle a good amount of olive oil over the top of the veggies, and into the garlic tin foil bowls, and sprinkle salt and pepper on top of everything.
- Bake in a 400-degree oven for 30-35 minutes.
- While the veggies roast, prep the homemade croutons. Slice the marble rye bread into one-and-a-half-inch slices, then cube.
- Set on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, salt, and some shredded parmesan cheese, then toss it all together. Bake at 400 for about 15 minutes.
- Pull your veggie sheet out of the oven and let everything cool off for about 10 minutes.
- Add everything into the blender, cauliflower, onions, the apple, then squeeze the garlic into the blender.
- Add 5 cups of chicken broth over the top of everything, or if you’re vegan or vegetarian, use vegetable broth.
- Double-blend the mixture to make a smooth soup.
- Put the soup into a large pot over medium heat and give it a good mix to loosen it up. You want a velvety mixture. If it’s too thick add more broth until the desired consistency.
- Then add the cheddar cheese and let it melt down and bring the soup to a light simmer.
- Serve with croutons. Garnish with green onions and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.