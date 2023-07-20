NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s time to pull out your smokers and make the ultimate comfort food.

Mac & Cheese it’s the perfect side dish. But this slow-smoked pulled pork four cheese Mac and Cheese is no longer a side dish in the recipe.

A heaping scoop of pulled pork on top of it makes this dish a full meal.

And although slow smoking takes a long time, the recipe and steps are intermediate. And there will be leftovers for days for you and your family to snack on.

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

6-7 LB Pork Butt Roast, bone-in

Your favorite BBQ seasonings

8 TBSP of butter

1/4 C of flour

1 TBSP of paprika

1 TBSP of salt

4 C of heavy whipping cream

4 C of different cheeses, 1 C each (I like gouda, marble jack, Guyere, and parmesan)

1 LB Macaroni Noodles

1 1/2 C of seasoned bread crumbs

1 1/2 C of BBQ sauce

Instructions:

Season pork butt, make sure all the sides are coated well, and heat your smoker to 245 degrees. Leave it smoking, unbothered for 4 hours. In the meantime start making your mac and cheese. Add 4 tablespoons of butter to a large pot. Melt, then stir in one-fourth cup of flour making a roux. Once the flour is cooked out completely, add four cups of heavy whipping cream. Whisk together and let that come to a boil for two minutes. Add a tablespoon of salt and paprika. Once the sauce has thickened add your four cheeses, 1 cup each. Save a small amount of cheese for later. Mix well until your cheese sauce is smooth. Then little by little add your cooked macaroni noodles. A note here, cook your noodles two minutes less than the package says, so the noodles don’t overcook in the smoker. Pour half of the mixture into a 9×13 baking dish. Sprinkle your extra cheese on top, then add the rest of the mac and cheese. For the bread crumb topping, add a cup and a half of seasoned bread crumbs to 4 tablespoons of melted butter and mix. Spread that on top of the mac and cheese. Back out to the smoker, after 4 hours, wrap the pulled pork in tin foil, or butcher paper. This goes back on the smoker for another 3 hours along with the mace and cheese. Once the internal temperature of the pork reaches 195-205 degrees, and the mac and cheese bread crumbs are golden brown, they are done. Let the pork cool for 45 minutes, then shred. Pour a cup and a half of barbeque sauce into the pork and mix. Serve a hefty scoop of the mac and cheese in a bowl and top off with your slow-smoked pulled pork.

This can be stored in a sealed container for leftovers that are good to eat for five days.