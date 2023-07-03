NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Most people have a full agenda for the 4th of July and some of those plans may include a BBQ or a get-together.

So on Monday, Kyara has two festive desserts that are easy and quick but still scream red, white, and blue.

Holidays can get busy around the house so these two options are as easy as they come and also require a little bit of decorating that the kiddos can help out with.

Patriotic Fruit Pizza

Ingredients:

1 pack of sugar cookie dough

1 block of cream cheese

1 C of powdered sugar

1 TSP of vanilla extract

1 C of blueberries

2 C strawberries, sliced

1 can of whipped cream

Instructions:

On a parchment-lined baking sheet spread the sugar cookie dough into a circle for the base. Pop that into the oven for 12 minutes. While that bakes, make the frosting by adding cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract together. Whip together until fully combined and creamy. Let the pizza base cool completely, for at least 10 minutes. Then frost the base and start decorating it as an American flag. Blueberries go where the stars are, whipped cream and strawberries go where the stripes are. Serve chilled

Star-spangled Oreo Truffles

Ingredients:

30 oreos

1 block of cream cheese

1 pack of white almond bark chocolate

Red and blue decorations

Instructions:

Crush Oreos in a food processor. If you don’t have a food processor you can put the Oreos in a ziplock baggie and crush them with a rolling pin. Put the Oreo crumbs into a mixing bowl, you want the texture to be super fine and almost a little sticky. Then add one block of cream cheese and mix completely. Once the mixture is sticking together and almost has a dough-like texture, start rolling 1-and-a-half-inch balls and setting them on a piece of parchment paper. Then melt some white chocolate, I find the best melting chocolate is almond bark. Dip your Oreo balls into the white chocolate and cover them completely, then set them aside on a piece of parchment paper to dry. Once they are hardened you can decorate.



Happy 4th of July everyone!