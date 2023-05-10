NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Summer and the North Dakota State Fair are right around the corner.

To get a taste of that magical week, Kyara is cooking up the staple snack of that magical week, the corn dog.

She is turning the flavors of the famous food on a stick, into a salad.

State Fair Corn Dog Salad:

Dressing:

  • 1/4 C olive oil
  • 1/4 C IPA beer
  • 2 TBSP apple cider vinegar
  • 2 TSP of maple syrup
  • 2 TSP yellow mustard
  • 2 TSP stone ground mustard
  • Dash of Tabasco
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Salad mixture:

  • Spring mix, or any greens you’d like
  • 2 C smoke sausage or smoked uncured kielbasa, chopped
  • 1 C medium cheddar cheese, cubed
  • 1 red and yellow bell pepper, diced
  • 2 tomatoes, diced
  • 1/4 C pepperoncini, chopped
  • 1/4 C dill pickles, chopped
  • Picked red onions
  • Croutons see below for the homemade crouton recipe

Instructions:

  1. whisk salad dressing ingredients together.
  2. Add greens on top of the dressing.
  3. Add the toppings to the greens.
  4. Toss completely.
  5. Serve chilled.

Homemade croutons:

  • 1 loaf of rye bread
  • olive oil
  • Rosemary

Instructions:

  1. Cut a loaf of bread into small cubes.
  2. Lay on a cookie sheet and drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with rosemary. Toss until fully coated
  3. Broil on low for 8 minutes