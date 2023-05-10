NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Summer and the North Dakota State Fair are right around the corner.

To get a taste of that magical week, Kyara is cooking up the staple snack of that magical week, the corn dog.

She is turning the flavors of the famous food on a stick, into a salad.

State Fair Corn Dog Salad:

Dressing:

1/4 C olive oil

1/4 C IPA beer

2 TBSP apple cider vinegar

2 TSP of maple syrup

2 TSP yellow mustard

2 TSP stone ground mustard

Dash of Tabasco

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad mixture:

Spring mix, or any greens you’d like

2 C smoke sausage or smoked uncured kielbasa, chopped

1 C medium cheddar cheese, cubed

1 red and yellow bell pepper, diced

2 tomatoes, diced

1/4 C pepperoncini, chopped

1/4 C dill pickles, chopped

Picked red onions

Croutons see below for the homemade crouton recipe

Instructions:

whisk salad dressing ingredients together. Add greens on top of the dressing. Add the toppings to the greens. Toss completely. Serve chilled.

Homemade croutons:

1 loaf of rye bread

olive oil

Rosemary

Instructions:

Cut a loaf of bread into small cubes. Lay on a cookie sheet and drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with rosemary. Toss until fully coated Broil on low for 8 minutes