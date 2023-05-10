NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Summer and the North Dakota State Fair are right around the corner.
To get a taste of that magical week, Kyara is cooking up the staple snack of that magical week, the corn dog.
She is turning the flavors of the famous food on a stick, into a salad.
State Fair Corn Dog Salad:
Dressing:
- 1/4 C olive oil
- 1/4 C IPA beer
- 2 TBSP apple cider vinegar
- 2 TSP of maple syrup
- 2 TSP yellow mustard
- 2 TSP stone ground mustard
- Dash of Tabasco
- Salt and pepper to taste
Salad mixture:
- Spring mix, or any greens you’d like
- 2 C smoke sausage or smoked uncured kielbasa, chopped
- 1 C medium cheddar cheese, cubed
- 1 red and yellow bell pepper, diced
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- 1/4 C pepperoncini, chopped
- 1/4 C dill pickles, chopped
- Picked red onions
- Croutons see below for the homemade crouton recipe
Instructions:
- whisk salad dressing ingredients together.
- Add greens on top of the dressing.
- Add the toppings to the greens.
- Toss completely.
- Serve chilled.
Homemade croutons:
- 1 loaf of rye bread
- olive oil
- Rosemary
Instructions:
- Cut a loaf of bread into small cubes.
- Lay on a cookie sheet and drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with rosemary. Toss until fully coated
- Broil on low for 8 minutes