(KXNET) — Buongiorno! There are always staples in a home cook’s rotation of meals. And this is definitely one of mine, it’s a crowd-pleaser.
We are making creamy stuffed shells with homemade marinara sauce.
So grab your apron, and get ready to add a flavorful meal to your family’s favorites list.
Ingredients:
- 4 C wilted spinach
- 12 OZ large or extra large shells
- 1 white onion, diced
- 1 egg
- 2 C ricotta cheese
- 1 C mozzarella, shredded
- 1 C parmesan, shredded
- 6 tomatoes
- 1 TBSP oregano
- 1 TBSP Italian seasoning
- 1 TBSP basil.
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Start by boiling your shells.
- In a large saucepan, heat olive oil and sauté onions.
- Quarter the tomatoes and add all of them to the pan. They will need to cook and soften for around 10 minutes.
- While those cook, start making the stuffing by adding the mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, egg, and wilted spinach together in a bowl. Mix together until fully combined and set in the fridge.
- When the tomatoes are blistering and liquidy, with an immersion blender or regular blender, add tomato onion mixture together and blend until completely smooth.
- Add the sauce back into the pan, and add the spice mixture. Let this simmer for around 15 minutes to let the flavor cook into the sauce.
- Drain your pasta then it’s time to start assembling.
- In a 9×9 baking dish add about an inch of sauce to the bottom. Grab a spoonful of filling and scoop it into a shell. Fill each shell until the filling is gone, and sprinkle leftover cheese on top
- Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool, plate, and enjoy your family’s new favorite dinner.