(KXNET) — Buongiorno! There are always staples in a home cook’s rotation of meals. And this is definitely one of mine, it’s a crowd-pleaser.

We are making creamy stuffed shells with homemade marinara sauce.

So grab your apron, and get ready to add a flavorful meal to your family’s favorites list.

Ingredients:

4 C wilted spinach

12 OZ large or extra large shells

1 white onion, diced

1 egg

2 C ricotta cheese

1 C mozzarella, shredded

1 C parmesan, shredded

6 tomatoes

1 TBSP oregano

1 TBSP Italian seasoning

1 TBSP basil.

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Start by boiling your shells. In a large saucepan, heat olive oil and sauté onions. Quarter the tomatoes and add all of them to the pan. They will need to cook and soften for around 10 minutes. While those cook, start making the stuffing by adding the mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, egg, and wilted spinach together in a bowl. Mix together until fully combined and set in the fridge. When the tomatoes are blistering and liquidy, with an immersion blender or regular blender, add tomato onion mixture together and blend until completely smooth. Add the sauce back into the pan, and add the spice mixture. Let this simmer for around 15 minutes to let the flavor cook into the sauce. Drain your pasta then it’s time to start assembling. In a 9×9 baking dish add about an inch of sauce to the bottom. Grab a spoonful of filling and scoop it into a shell. Fill each shell until the filling is gone, and sprinkle leftover cheese on top Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool, plate, and enjoy your family’s new favorite dinner.