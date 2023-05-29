MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There are a few things that make for a successful day out on the lake. Sunshine, good company, and maybe even a few beers are perfect partners to an outing on the water — but perhaps the most important part of a boat day is the snacks. This week, Kyara is showing us how to make all of the best and most efficient boat snacks for all of your lake weekends ahead. These boat snacks are easy to make, pack, eat, and store on the water.

Pinwheels three ways & Tacklebox Charcuterie

Jalapeno Popper Pinwheels



Ingredients:

Two packs of cream cheese, softened

A pack of bacon, cooked and crumbled

3 jalapenos, diced

1 C pepper jack cheese, shredded

Large tortillas

A sprinkle of cajun seasoning



Instructions:

Whip all ingredients together with a hand mixer. Spread the jalapeno cream cheese mixture onto a large tortilla. Roll it up as tightly as you can Cut into two-inch slices.

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel



Ingredients:

One & 1/2 blocks of cream cheese, softened

Large tortillas

Spinach

Ham

Instructions:

Spread cream cheese mixture Lay ham and spinach on top of the cream cheese. Roll it up as tightly as you can Cut into two-inch slices.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Club Pinwheel



Ingredients:

One block of cream cheese softened

One pack of bacon, cooked and chopped

Ranch Dressing seasoning packet

1/2 C shredded cheddar cheese

Turkey

Pickles



Instructions:

Whip cream cheese, bacon, ranch seasoning, and cheddar cheese together with a hand mixer. Spread the mixture onto a large tortilla. Roll it up as tightly as you can. Cut into two-inch slices.

TACKLEBOX CHARCUTERIE



“You can get a tacklebox anywhere. I got mine at Walmart for less than $5. Load up all your snacks inside of it. It’s so convenient for the lake, the pool, camping, or any type of traveling. All of the snacks are in one spot, they are secured, and you can just throw the tacklebox in the cooler without having to worry about your food getting warm or smashed.”