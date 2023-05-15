NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We are whipping up a North Dakota staple: taco salad.

Some call it taco in a bag, or even walking tacos. Whatever you like to call it, it’s a fun, easy, and quick meal to serve up for taco night!

It’s great for everyone because it’s customizable, and there is a cilantro lime dressing that will elevate it.

Elevated Taco Salad

Cilantro lime dressing:

Ingredients:

2 tomatillos, quartered

2 diced jalapenos

1 bunch of cilantro, roughly chopped

3/4 C buttermilk

3/4 Cmayo

A ranch seasoning packet

1 TSP garlic

The juice of one lime

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients for 45 seconds. Chill for at least one hour.

Taco Salad

Ingredients:

Shredded lettuce, PRO TIP: drizzle lettuce with a little lemon juice to give it a bit more flavor.

1 can of black beans

1 can of corn

Pico de gallo

1 C shredded cheddar cheese

2 LBS cooked & seasoned ground beef, RULE OF THUMB: 1/4 lb ground beef per person eating.

Instructions:

Toss lettuce with lemon juice. Add beans, corn, pico de gallo, cheese, and ground beef to the lettuce. Drizzle the chilled cilantro lime dressing on top. Toss everything together. Serve with your favorite chips, or scoop into smaller chip bags for a taco in a bag.