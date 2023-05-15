NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We are whipping up a North Dakota staple: taco salad.
Some call it taco in a bag, or even walking tacos. Whatever you like to call it, it’s a fun, easy, and quick meal to serve up for taco night!
It’s great for everyone because it’s customizable, and there is a cilantro lime dressing that will elevate it.
Elevated Taco Salad
Cilantro lime dressing:
Ingredients:
- 2 tomatillos, quartered
- 2 diced jalapenos
- 1 bunch of cilantro, roughly chopped
- 3/4 C buttermilk
- 3/4 Cmayo
- A ranch seasoning packet
- 1 TSP garlic
- The juice of one lime
Instructions:
- Blend all ingredients for 45 seconds.
- Chill for at least one hour.
Taco Salad
Ingredients:
- Shredded lettuce, PRO TIP: drizzle lettuce with a little lemon juice to give it a bit more flavor.
- 1 can of black beans
- 1 can of corn
- Pico de gallo
- 1 C shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 LBS cooked & seasoned ground beef, RULE OF THUMB: 1/4 lb ground beef per person eating.
Instructions:
- Toss lettuce with lemon juice.
- Add beans, corn, pico de gallo, cheese, and ground beef to the lettuce.
- Drizzle the chilled cilantro lime dressing on top.
- Toss everything together.
- Serve with your favorite chips, or scoop into smaller chip bags for a taco in a bag.