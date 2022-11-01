Parties, decorations, family, and food, that’s what the holidays are all about!

Now that there are only 23 days left until Thanksgiving, Kyara Brown is bringing you some festive recipes for the holiday in this month’s segment of cooking with KX: Everything BUT the turkey.

Every Tuesday we will have a new recipe for a side dish for Thanksgiving Dinner.

This Butternut Squash Soup is a play on Sweet Potato Casserole.

It’s packed with flavor and pretty healthy too.



Butternut Squash Soup

This recipe makes around 20 bowls of soup for a full house of friends and family with your Thanksgiving dinner in mind.

Ingredients:

6 Carrots

2 Onions

2 Butternut Squashes

4 C Coconut Milk

4 C Vegetable Broth

2 C Heavy Cream

3 Heads of Garlic

1 Bunch of Sage, Rosemary, Thyme, and 1 Bay Leaf

Cinnamon

Olive Oil

Marble Rye Bread, or bread of choice for the homemade croutons

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Peel and chop carrots and onions, and cut butternut squash lengthwise. Scoop out all of the guts in the squash, and place the carrots, onions, and squash on parchment-lined baking sheets. Drizzle olive oil salt, pepper, and cinnamon on top of the vegetables. Flip the squash over so the skin is facing up, and tuck strands of rosemary underneath. This will act as a perfume squash and will keep the rosemary from burning. Place sage leaves on top of the squash, then add sage and rosemary to the carrots and onions. Place each head of garlic into a square of tinfoil. Add some rosemary and a drizzle of olive oil then close the tin foil around the garlic and place both baking sheets into the oven. Cook the veggies for one hour and the squash for an hour to an hour and a half depending on the size of your squash. You want all of the ingredients to be extremely soft. Let the veggies cool for 10 minutes. Then start adding all of the ingredients into a blender or a food processor. You will have to do this in two batches. Add carrots, and onions, squeeze garlic into the blender, scoop squash with a spoon and add it into the blender. Then add two cups of coconut milk. Double-blend the mixture to ensure all the ingredients are fully incorporated and the soup is smooth. Then add the mixture into a large saucepan. Heat soup on medium heat, add 2 cups of vegetable stock, and one cup of heavy cream, and whisk. Add one cup of brown sugar, salt, and pepper, a strand of thyme, sage, and one bay leaf, and let the soup come to a simmer for around 15 minutes. While the soup simmers, make your homemade croutons.

Turn your oven on to broil and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Tear the bread into pieces and smush it into little balls. Drizzle a little bit of olive oil over the top and add a few sprinkles of rosemary and broil for 5 minutes. Once the soup is hot and the croutons are crunchy, you are ready to garnish and serve.

Add soup to a bowl, then sprinkle cinnamon, brown sugar, drops of heavy cream, and mini marshmallows, then add your homemade croutons.

Happy Thanksgiving, enjoy!