The holidays are a time for family feasts! And usually, those feasts include casserole dishes.

In this weeks cooking with KX: Everything but the turkey edition, we made a staple side dish to any Thanksgiving dinner. Its corn! This is a creamy, cheesy, corn casserole all of your guests are sure to love.

All of the ingredients will only cost around $23, and it should serve about 14 to 16 people.

Corn Casserole

Ingredients:

2 packs of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

3/4 C of butter

1 white onion

2 green peppers

A pack of bacon

2 cans of corn

2 cans of creamed corn

6 eggs

1 1/2 C cheddar cheese

1 TBSP seasoned salt

1 TBSP garlic salt

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Melt all the butter into a medium saucepan over medium-high heat Dice green peppers and onion Once the veggies are diced and the butter is melted all the way, add the veggies to the pan and mix them into the butter, let them cook for around 10 minutes until completely softened Then cook your bacon. Kyara likes to cook her bacon in the oven because it’s less messy and feels like the bacon cooks more evenly. While the veggies and bacon cook, get a large mixing bowl, add the eggs and corn muffin mix together, and mix until it’s smooth, then add all of the corn into the mixture and whisk together Add all the vegetables and the butter it was cooked in into the mixture, along with a tablespoon of seasoned salt and a tablespoon of garlic salt Mix until everything is completely combined Lightly grease a 9×12 glass baking dish and pour the corn mixture into the dish Pull the bacon out of the oven and let it cool for 15 minutes, then chop It into small pieces Pop the casserole into the oven for 40 minutes Pull the casserole out and top it with the shredded cheddar cheese and chopped bacon pieces, then let it cook in the oven for another 20 minutes until the cheese it melted Let it sit for at least 20 minutes before cutting it into squares and serving

Happy cooking!