There's a little over a week until Thanksgiving. You may have some Friendsgiving get-togethers or even have smaller Thanksgiving events you have to cook for.

Well, this all-in-one Thanksgiving casserole is the answer to cooking all of the traditional favorites of Thanksgiving in a crock pot.

No mess, barely any dishes, and no effort needed. It includes chicken, stuffing, gravy, and green bean casserole. All your Thanksgiving dreams in one pot.

Thanksgiving in a Crockpot

Ingredients:

2 lbs. of chicken (you can use pre-cooked turkey or ham if you prefer)

2 boxes of stuffing

30 oz. of turkey gravy

1 C of chicken broth

3 cans of green beans, drained

1 family-sized can of cream of chicken

16 oz. of sour cream

1 TBSP of onion powder

1 TBSP of lemon pepper

1 TBSP of garlic salt

1 TBSP of paprika

Crispy fried onions

Instructions:

Start by cubing two pounds of chicken and seasoning Toss until the chicken is fully coated. Then set the chicken into the bottom of the crock pot. On top of the chicken add two boxes of stuffing. Add turkey gravy on top of the stuffing. On top of the gravy, add chicken broth. Then a family-sized cream of chicken soup and 16 ounces of sour cream get mixed together in a separate bowl. Whisk together until fully combined and spread the mixture on top of the gravy. Then add three cans of drained regular-sized green beans on top of the cream mixture. Cover the green beans with fried crispy onions. Let it cook on low for 7 hours or high for 3 hours. Set the crock pot setting to warm and let people serve themselves. And there you have Thanksgiving in a crockpot.