NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There’s a little over a week until Thanksgiving. You may have some Friendsgiving get-togethers or even have smaller Thanksgiving events you have to cook for.
Well, this all-in-one Thanksgiving casserole is the answer to cooking all of the traditional favorites of Thanksgiving in a crock pot.
No mess, barely any dishes, and no effort needed. It includes chicken, stuffing, gravy, and green bean casserole. All your Thanksgiving dreams in one pot.
Thanksgiving in a Crockpot
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. of chicken (you can use pre-cooked turkey or ham if you prefer)
- 2 boxes of stuffing
- 30 oz. of turkey gravy
- 1 C of chicken broth
- 3 cans of green beans, drained
- 1 family-sized can of cream of chicken
- 16 oz. of sour cream
- 1 TBSP of onion powder
- 1 TBSP of lemon pepper
- 1 TBSP of garlic salt
- 1 TBSP of paprika
- Crispy fried onions
Instructions:
- Start by cubing two pounds of chicken and seasoning Toss until the chicken is fully coated.
- Then set the chicken into the bottom of the crock pot.
- On top of the chicken add two boxes of stuffing.
- Add turkey gravy on top of the stuffing.
- On top of the gravy, add chicken broth.
- Then a family-sized cream of chicken soup and 16 ounces of sour cream get mixed together in a separate bowl. Whisk together until fully combined and spread the mixture on top of the gravy.
- Then add three cans of drained regular-sized green beans on top of the cream mixture.
- Cover the green beans with fried crispy onions.
- Let it cook on low for 7 hours or high for 3 hours.
- Set the crock pot setting to warm and let people serve themselves.
- And there you have Thanksgiving in a crockpot.