Around the holidays, traditions really shine through.

A common Norwegian tradition is making Lefse.

During the 19th century, Lefse was a popular way to store wheat or potato during the harsh winter months in Norway.

It’s a paper-thin flatbread, made from potatoes, cooked on a griddle, flipped with a long, narrow wooden stick, and eaten slathered with butter, sugar, and sometimes cinnamon.

Lefse

Ingredients:

5 lb bag of russet potatoes

1 stick f full-fat butter

1 C heavy cream

2 TSP sugar

2 TSP salt

2 C flour + more for rolling out the dough

Instructions: