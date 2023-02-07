This week we are whipping up the whole reason we go to football parties: food.

We have two recipes that you’ve probably had before from a couple of your favorite restaurants. That’s because this month’s cooking with KX is going to be all copycat recipes. So we show you how to make the most popular dishes from the most well-known restaurants.

In the spirit of the big game this week, we are making two delicious dips. The famous Chili Con Queso from Chili’s and the delicious Spinach Artichoke dip from Applebee’s.

Chili’s Chili Con Queso

Ingredients

30 OZ of Velveeta cheese

2 cans of no-bean chili (I use Hormel)

1.5 LBS sausage

2 cups of heavy cream,

A TBSP and a half of cumin, cayenne, paprika, and chili powder

1 TBSP of lemon juice

Instructions

In a pan brown one and a half pounds of ground sausage. Add all ingredients to a Crockpot including the cooked sausage. Cover and let it cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6 hours, stirring it every hour. Transfer to a dip bowl.

Here is the delicious Chili Con Queso from Chili’s.

Applebee’s Spinach Artichoke dip

Ingredients

8 OZ of cream cheese

20 OZ of alfredo sauce

1 cup of milk

2 cans of artichoke hearts

1 TBSP of garlic

1 C each of mozzerella and parmesan, and romana cheese

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees In a large bowl combine all ingredients Mix all together and put into an oven-safe baking dish. Bake for 40 minutes until the cheese is bubbly. Let it cool for about ten minutes and add it to a dip bowl to serve.

Here is the delicious Spinach Artichoke Dip from Applebee’s.