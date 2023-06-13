NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Let’s get you ready for your weekend out on the water!
Nothing says snack quite like flavorful dips. We are making two dips, a dill pickle dip, and Texas caviar, both are super easy and quick to make.
Plus, we are getting the party started with a pitcher of spicy fresh watermelon margaritas.
Texas Caviar
Ingredients:
- 30 oz. of black beans (2 small cans)
- 30 oz. of corn (2 small cans)
- 2 red bell peppers, diced
- 2 orange bell peppers, diced
- half of a red onion, diced
- A handful of cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 C of olive oil
- 1/2 C of white wine vinegar
- The juice of half a lime
- 1/2 C of sugar
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
Instructions:
- To a large bowl add black beans, corn, red peppers, orange peppers, and red onion. Mix together.
- For the flavor, add the cilantro, olive oil, white wine vinegar, lime juice, sugar, chili powder, salt, and garlic powder, to the mixture.
- Stir thoroughly until the veggies are fully coated.
- Chill for at least an hour, the longer it sits in the fridge, the more flavorful.
- Serve with tortilla chips.
Dill Pickle Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 block softened cream cheese
- 1/2 C of dill pickles, diced
- 1/2 of a sweet onion, diced
- 1/4 C of dill pickle juice
- 1 tsp. dried dillweed
- 1/2 tsp. of salt & pepper
Instructions:
- Add all ingredients to a large bowl.
- Mix until completely combined and smooth
- Serve chilled with pretzels or ruffle chips.
Spicy Watermelon Margarita Pitcher
Ingredients:
- 1 small seedless watermelon
- 30 oz of tequila
- 6 oz. of agave
- 1 jalapeno, sliced
- 2 limes
- 4 oz. of lime juice
- Tajin seasoning
Instructions:
- Cube the small watermelon, and blend it for at least 45 seconds.
- Strained the watermelon juice through a very fine strainer, into a separate bowl.
- Pour the watermelon juice into the pitcher, a small watermelon should make around 30 ounces, and add equal parts of tequila to the pitcher as well.
- Stir in agave and lime juice.
- Add fresh lime and jalapeño slices to the pitcher to soak.
- For some extra fanciness, dip the rim of your glass into some lime juice then into tajin seasoning for a kick.
- Add ice, and your spicy watermelon marg mixture to the tajin-rimmed glass, and enjoy!