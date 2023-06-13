NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Let’s get you ready for your weekend out on the water!

Nothing says snack quite like flavorful dips. We are making two dips, a dill pickle dip, and Texas caviar, both are super easy and quick to make.

Plus, we are getting the party started with a pitcher of spicy fresh watermelon margaritas.

Texas Caviar

Ingredients:

30 oz. of black beans (2 small cans)

30 oz. of corn (2 small cans)

2 red bell peppers, diced

2 orange bell peppers, diced

half of a red onion, diced

A handful of cilantro, chopped

1/2 C of olive oil

1/2 C of white wine vinegar

The juice of half a lime

1/2 C of sugar

1 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Instructions:

To a large bowl add black beans, corn, red peppers, orange peppers, and red onion. Mix together. For the flavor, add the cilantro, olive oil, white wine vinegar, lime juice, sugar, chili powder, salt, and garlic powder, to the mixture. Stir thoroughly until the veggies are fully coated. Chill for at least an hour, the longer it sits in the fridge, the more flavorful. Serve with tortilla chips.

Dill Pickle Dip

Ingredients:

1 block softened cream cheese

1/2 C of dill pickles, diced

1/2 of a sweet onion, diced

1/4 C of dill pickle juice

1 tsp. dried dillweed

1/2 tsp. of salt & pepper

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Mix until completely combined and smooth Serve chilled with pretzels or ruffle chips.

Spicy Watermelon Margarita Pitcher

Ingredients:

1 small seedless watermelon

30 oz of tequila

6 oz. of agave

1 jalapeno, sliced

2 limes

4 oz. of lime juice

Tajin seasoning

Instructions:

Cube the small watermelon, and blend it for at least 45 seconds. Strained the watermelon juice through a very fine strainer, into a separate bowl. Pour the watermelon juice into the pitcher, a small watermelon should make around 30 ounces, and add equal parts of tequila to the pitcher as well. Stir in agave and lime juice. Add fresh lime and jalapeño slices to the pitcher to soak. For some extra fanciness, dip the rim of your glass into some lime juice then into tajin seasoning for a kick. Add ice, and your spicy watermelon marg mixture to the tajin-rimmed glass, and enjoy!