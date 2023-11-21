NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We are making the Thanksgiving mac and cheese of your dreams.

And also whipping up, a pick-me-up that many of us will need while cooking that holiday feast. A holiday caramel espresso martini.

Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

16 oz. of elbow macaroni

6 cups of chicken broth

1 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese

3/4 cup of 3 different cheeses, each

1 1/2 cup of half & half

1 1/2 cup of heavy cream

4 oz. of cream cheese

1 TBSP smoked paprika

1 TSP of pepper

1 TSP of ground mustard

1 TSP of garlic powder

1 TSP of onion powder

2 eggs

2 TBSP butter, softened

Instructions:

Boil macaroni noodles in chicken broth. Chicken broth versus water adds more flavor. Now this part is very important. You’ll need to boil your noodles al dente, which means still firm. The noodles will continue to cook when you bake the mac and cheese, if you boil them until they are soft, they will get soggy in the oven. Once the noodles are done, set aside and start on the cream. Pour one and a half cups of half and half and heavy cream into a large pot over medium heat. Bring that to a simmer and dump one and a half cups of sharp cheddar cheese, and 3/4ths of a cup of your other three cheeses into the cream, saving about a cup of cheese. Then add 4 ounces of cream cheese. Then add your spices. Mix everything together until the cheese is fully melted. Then add the noodles back into the cream along with two eggs, and mix together for two minutes. Grab a 9 by 13 baking dish and grease it with the butter. Pour half of the mac and cheese mixture into the dish. Sprinkle half of the remaining cheese over the top. Add the other half of the mac and cheese, and sprinkle the rest of the cheese on top, covering everything. Pop that into the oven for 30-35 minutes. Serve when the cheese is golden and bubbly.

Holiday Caramel Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

Kahlua

Vodka

Espresso

Carmel squares

Hersey kisses

Caramel sauce

Instructions:

Brew espresso over the caramel square and the Hersey kiss. One espresso martini calls for one ounce of espresso Then fill a shaker with ice, all the way to the top, and pour the espresso in. Then add 1.5 ounces of vodka. Then my secret is to add equal parts Kahlua as vodka. A normal recipe calls for a little less, but the extra Kahlua makes the martini sweeter. Then shake hard for 60 seconds. Now here is a fun little way to decorate your glasses to make them look fancy. Dump some caramel sauce into a small bowl. Dip a milk frother into the sauce then into the glass. Turn it on and move it up and down in the glass, it will spray the glass with caramel sauce. Then fill your glass with the shaken espresso martini.