Do you have favorite dishes from your favorite restaurants that you crave but don’t want to have to go spend a hefty price for them?

Well, we have you covered in this month’s Cooking with KX: copycat recipes.

On this week’s menu, we have Chick-Fil-A nuggets and Raising Cane’s dipping sauce.

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

Ingredients:

2 LBS boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins

2 C pickle juice

2 C whole milk

2 C breadcrumbs

2 C flour

2 TSP baking powder

4 TBSP salt

1 TBSP paprika

2 TSP black pepper

2 TBSP garlic salt

1/2 C powdered sugar

Instructions:

Cut 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins into nugget size. Start making a marinade by adding the pickle juice and whole milk to a mixing bowl. Whisk the marinade together and add the cut-up chicken to the marinade. Make sure chicken bites are fully submerged in the marinade, cover and let them sit in the fridge for at least an hour, but as long as possible. Prep the breading in a mixing bowl by adding the breadcrumbs, flour, baking powder, salt, paprika, black pepper, garlic salt, and powdered sugar. Mix until all of the ingredients are combined. Preheat vegetable oil in a pan. You want the oil to heat up and stay at around 350 degrees. Take a handful of the marinated chicken pieces and drop them into the dry mixture. Fully coat them in the breading and shake off any access before dropping them into the oil. Fry chicken for 7-9 minutes until golden brown and move to a paper towel-lined plate. You’ll do this over and over until all of your chicken is fried. Watch the chicken closely to ensure your oil isn’t getting too hot and burn the nuggets.

Raisin’ Canes sauce:

Ingredients:

1 C mayo

4 TBSP ketchup

3 TBSP BBQ sauce

4 TBSP Worcestershire sauce

3 TBSP pepper

1/2 TSP salt

1/2 TSP paprika

Instructions:

Whisk all ingredients together in a large bowl.

Once the sauce is ready and the chicken nuggets are cooled, you are set to serve!