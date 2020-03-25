Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

9 New Cases of COVID-19 on March 25

Coronavirus-Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum says some of the data used to make decisions for North Dakota comes from developed countries.

Governor Doug Burgum announces 9 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota on March 25. The cases are from the following counties; one from Foster, two from Ramsey, one from Morton, three from Cass and, two from Stark.

Ten counties are now reporting positive cases in North Dakota. There are 8 hospitalizations of the 45 positives cases.

Governor Burgum also announced an Executive Order that provides Workers Compensation for healthcare workers and emergency responders who contract COVID-19 on the job. Burgum says it’s imperative that we extend coverage to our front line personnel. That group includes nearly 80,000 North Dakotans. Healthcare workers, firefighters, volunteer firefighters, law enforcement, and ambulance workers are all included.

The Governor also announced new unemployment numbers the state has now had 11,700 unemployment claims in the last week.

Governor Burgum says the state does have the authority through the State Health Officer to issue a quarantine order for someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not following orders to stay at home. Burgum says there has been one quarantine order signed, but it has not been served to the individual. Burgum says giving that order would be the same as serving a warrant to someone’s house. Governor Burgum says law enforcement can help enforce the individual staying home if needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Young CNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young CNA"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"

LIFE HACKS: CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CORONA"

DIY: build your own weather instruments at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY: build your own weather instruments at home"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Minot Weekly Presser 3-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Weekly Presser 3-24"

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MSU Early move out

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Early move out"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Social Distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing"

Helpline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helpline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge