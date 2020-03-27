Bismarck Launches Emergency Operation Center

Coronavirus-Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The city of Bismarck officially launched an emergency operations center for its staff.

With Burleigh county having the highest amount of COVID 19 cases, the EOC will be the hub for city departments to come together and strategize.

Some of the goals in this initiative will be to address and slow the spread of the virus, create a response plan, and to be able to support essential workers in the city.

“The emergency operations center is intended for city of Bismarck staff and personnel to have a centralized location to have a unified response to this situation. It is not intended for the public to come to us to seek information, help or support,” explains Jason Tomanek, the Director of the Bismarck Emergency Operation Center.

The Emergency Operations Center was also activated for the 2011 flood and the ice jam in 2009.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signings"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Teachers Get Creative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers Get Creative"

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

F5 Project Donations Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "F5 Project Donations Needed"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Rugby Doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Doctor"

Sale Barn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sale Barn"

Online Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Sales"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26"

Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend"

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge