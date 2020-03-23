Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Burgum’s daily news conference on COVID-19

Community fitness group helps those who can’t make it to the gym

Coronavirus-Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many people have started to do day-to-day activities from their homes…and one business is adding another task to the list.

Total Nutrition in Minot has started a Facebook group for people who are self quarantining. “Magic City Fitness Community” brings together different fitness experts from around the area to give you at-home options.

The owner said just because you don’t have access to your gym, doesn’t mean you can’t stay in shape.

“Every day we will be posting different motivational post, home workout. exercise videos and tips. The reality is there is a lot of progress that can still be made,” said Jeremy Holcomb, owner of Total Nutrition in Minot.

Holcomb said one useful tip you can find on the page is how to use household items as props for an effective workout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23"

Photog Setbacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photog Setbacks"

Roosevelt Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roosevelt Zoo"

Sanford Tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Tests"

Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here."

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23"

Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny"

National COVID-19 Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "National COVID-19 Map"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

COVID Stir Crazy

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Stir Crazy"

Clean Workplace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Workplace"

Robert One Minute 3-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-22-20"

Snowman for Grandma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowman for Grandma"

Churches Going Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches Going Online"

3-22 Governor's Presser

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-22 Governor's Presser"

Olympics Not Cancelled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics Not Cancelled"

Dentists Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dentists Give Back"

Helping Elders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Elders"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge