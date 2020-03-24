Coronavirus: Can You Actually Wash Your Hands Too Much?

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, medical experts have been preaching the importance of washing your hands. But can you go too far?

Doctors across the country say hand washing should be a daily routine, with some recommending you wash your hands up to 20 times a day to help reduce your chances of contracting the virus.

But others say that number is excessive and by washing your hands so often, you’re removing important oils and good bacteria that help prevent illnesses.

Others say excessive hand washing can dry the skin out, making it more susceptible to cracking and allowing bad bacteria to enter the body.

KX News spoke with a doctor today that said wash your hands often, but keep an eye on them.

“You want to keep in mind that hand washing is generally a good idea, but if you do it often enough, you might find that there’s breaks in the skin. If it gets red, if it gets chafed, at that point you might have to ask yourself am I overdoing this, is there a better way, can I come up with creams and lotions to protect my skin?” said Dr. Noe Mateo with Sanford Health.

Dr. Mateo added that to just use common sense and never wash your hands with harsh chemicals such as bleach, and use cleaners meant for your hands and not for surfaces.